The Studio Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!
THE STUDIO THEATRE'S PRODUCTION OF MAMMA MIA!
July 11 - August 3, 2019
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances (July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and August 1, 2, 3) will begin at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees (July 14, 21, 28 and August 4) will begin at 2:30pm
Sunday Matinees are "Sing-A-Long Performances," in which the audience is invited to sing the ABBA hits throughout the show. (July 14, 21, 28 and August 4).
Ticket Information
Tickets are $25.00 for general admission
Tickets are $20.00 for Seniors (65+), Military, and Students.
There are no assigned seats at The Studio Theatre
The box office will open at 6:30pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:30pm on matinee days.
Tickets may be purchased at www.centralarkansastickets.com.
We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.
The Lobby Bar is open before the show, during intermission, and after the show.
About the Play
Based on the music of ABBA
The musical includes such hits as "Super Trouper", "Lay All Your Love on Me", "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take a Chance on Me", "Thank You for the Music", "Money, Money, Money", "The Winner Takes It All", "Voulez-Vous", "SOS" and the title track.
A film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård and Julie Walters was released in July 2008.
Its Broadway incarnation closed in September 2015 after a 14-year run, making it the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history.
Synopsis
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Creative Team
Music & Lyrics by Benny Andersson & Bjorn Ulvaeus
Book by Catherine Johnson
Music Direction and Stage Direction by Mark A. Burbank
Choreography by Sara Reynolds and Courtney Fose
Stage Managed by Britni Padilla-Dumas and Kelsey Marie
Scenic Design by Drew Posey
Lighting Design by Justin A. Piken
Location & Contact Information
THE Studio Theatre
320 W. 7TH Street
Little Rock, Arkansas 72201
501.374.2615 www.studiotheatrelr.com
Follow The Studio Theatre on all social media platforms: @StudioTheatreLR