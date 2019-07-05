The Studio Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!

THE STUDIO THEATRE'S PRODUCTION OF MAMMA MIA!

July 11 - August 3, 2019

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances (July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and August 1, 2, 3) will begin at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees (July 14, 21, 28 and August 4) will begin at 2:30pm

Sunday Matinees are "Sing-A-Long Performances," in which the audience is invited to sing the ABBA hits throughout the show. (July 14, 21, 28 and August 4).

Ticket Information

Tickets are $25.00 for general admission

Tickets are $20.00 for Seniors (65+), Military, and Students.

There are no assigned seats at The Studio Theatre

The box office will open at 6:30pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:30pm on matinee days.

Tickets may be purchased at www.centralarkansastickets.com.

We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.

The Lobby Bar is open before the show, during intermission, and after the show.

About the Play

Based on the music of ABBA

The musical includes such hits as "Super Trouper", "Lay All Your Love on Me", "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take a Chance on Me", "Thank You for the Music", "Money, Money, Money", "The Winner Takes It All", "Voulez-Vous", "SOS" and the title track.

A film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård and Julie Walters was released in July 2008.

Its Broadway incarnation closed in September 2015 after a 14-year run, making it the ninth longest-running show in Broadway history.

Synopsis

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Creative Team

Music & Lyrics by Benny Andersson & Bjorn Ulvaeus

Book by Catherine Johnson

Music Direction and Stage Direction by Mark A. Burbank

Choreography by Sara Reynolds and Courtney Fose

Stage Managed by Britni Padilla-Dumas and Kelsey Marie

Scenic Design by Drew Posey

Lighting Design by Justin A. Piken

Location & Contact Information

THE Studio Theatre

320 W. 7TH Street

Little Rock, Arkansas 72201

501.374.2615 www.studiotheatrelr.com

Follow The Studio Theatre on all social media platforms: @StudioTheatreLR





