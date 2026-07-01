Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

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Sometimes all you need is a little kindness, a little laughter, and a beagle with a big imagination to remind you that life really is good. That is exactly what You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown delivered during its run June 11-27 at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre at Harding University's Ulrey Performing Arts Center in Searcy. Directed by Dottie Frye, this delightful production charmed audiences from beginning to end with its lovable cast and timeless humor. It is no surprise that Frye announced this was possibly the best-selling production in the history of Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre. After spending an evening with the Peanuts gang, it's easy to understand why.

Based on Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown follows a series of vignettes from the everyday lives of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, and Snoopy. Rather than telling one continuous story, the musical celebrates childhood through its small moments—flying kites, dealing with school, first crushes, baseball woes, sibling rivalries, and learning to appreciate life's simple joys. The result is a nostalgic evening that leaves audiences appreciating life just a little bit more.

Dottie Frye's direction embraces the innocence of Schulz's world without ever making it feel childish. She allows the characters' personalities to shine while keeping the pacing lively and the comedy fresh. Every scene flows effortlessly into the next, making the show feel like flipping through your favorite Peanuts comic strip.

Leading the cast is Dawson Claxton as Charlie Brown, who perfectly captures everyone's favorite underdog. Claxton gives Charlie Brown an earnest sincerity that makes you root for him from his very first entrance. Whether he's questioning life, struggling with another baseball loss, or simply trying to do the right thing, Claxton finds the essence behind every moment. His performance reminds us why Charlie Brown has remained such an enduring character for generations.

Olivia McDaniel is absolutely marvelous as Lucy. She possesses the confidence, sass, and larger-than-life personality that make Lucy such an iconic comic character. McDaniel's impeccable comedic timing keeps the audience laughing throughout the evening, especially during Lucy's many attempts to "help" Charlie Brown with her famous psychiatric advice. She is bold, energetic and completely commits to every hilarious moment.

Brody Smith makes an endearing Linus. His quiet wisdom mixed with childlike innocence creates one of the production's sweetest performances. Of course, no Linus would be complete without his security blanket, and Smith carries it with such natural ease that you quickly forget it is simply a prop. His thoughtful delivery provides many of the show's most endearing moments.

Isabel Hoggard is a delight as Sally Brown. Full of youthful exuberance and dramatic flair, Hoggard embraces Sally's over-the-top personality with infectious enthusiasm. Her scenes are wonderfully playful, and she brings an abundance of energy that lights up the stage whenever she appears. She also has my favorite song of the whole show -- My New Philosophy, which she nails with overloading cuteness.

Eli Smith shines as Schroeder, whose devotion to Beethoven often leaves Lucy's affection hilariously unanswered. Smith gives Schroeder the perfect balance of seriousness and dry humor, creating a wonderful contrast to McDaniel's persistent Lucy. Their scenes together become some of the evening's biggest crowd-pleasers.

Then there's Carson Middleton as Snoopy, who completely steals the show every chance he gets. Middleton embodies Snoopy's playful spirit, boundless imagination, and lovable confidence with remarkable physical comedy. Whether he's dreaming up grand adventures or simply enjoying life from atop his doghouse, Middleton's expressive performance captures everything audiences adore about the famous beagle. You simply cannot help but smile whenever he's onstage.

One of the greatest strengths of this production is the chemistry among the six performers. They genuinely feel like lifelong friends who have stepped directly from the comic pages onto the stage. Their playful interactions create an atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and wonderfully alive.

The colorful costumes and cheerful scenic design beautifully recreate Schulz's unmistakable world. Every visual choice complements the simple storytelling, allowing audiences to focus on the charming characters while still feeling immersed in the familiar Peanuts universe.

One of my favorite parts of visiting Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre is that the experience begins long before the actors take the stage. The buffet was, as always, absolutely delicious. I have a tradition of sampling a little bit of everything, though I always save my blueberry muffin for intermission. It's simply an SSDT tradition that I refuse to break! My favorite entrée of the evening was the sliced herb-crusted pork loin topped with a sweet blackberry glaze—it was tender, flavorful, and worth going back for seconds. And then there was the chocolate cake. It looked so irresistibly moist and decadent that I completely abandoned any semblance of self-control and ate dessert before I ever fixed my dinner plate. No regrets whatsoever.

This production was also bittersweet because it marked the final summer for Steven and Dottie Frye as the leaders of Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre. For years, the Fryes have been the heart of this beloved Arkansas institution, mentoring performers, creating memorable productions, and building a summer tradition that audiences have eagerly anticipated year after year. It is difficult to imagine SSDT without them at the helm, and next summer simply won't feel the same. In an email, Steven shared that he and Dottie are comfortable stepping away because they know they are leaving the theatre in very capable hands, although an official successor has not yet been announced. The Frye's will definitely be missed. Their impact on Arkansas theatre extends far beyond the productions they've directed; it lives on in the countless performers they have inspired and the audiences whose summers they have brightened for decades.

If you missed You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, don't worry—the laughter continues this summer at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre. Peter Pan Goes Wrong begins July 16, and several performances are already sold out, so don't wait to reserve your seats. Get your tickets at https://harding.squadup.com/ before you miss what is sure to be another hit production.

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