Review: VELVETEEN, A NEW MUSICAL at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

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One of my favorite things to see is a bus unloading children who are super excited to see a show! Before the curtain even rises, the magic of theatre has already begun. For some of these young audience members, this may be their very first live performance, and I love that Reynolds Performance Hall's MainStage EdUCAtion program makes these experiences possible for Arkansas schoolchildren. Executive Director Amanda Horton and her amazing staff do a wonderful job bringing quality, professional productions to Central Arkansas and inspiring the next generation of theatre lovers. On Tuesday, October 13, Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway welcomed students for VELVETEEN, A NEW MUSICAL, a delightful reimagining of a beloved childhood classic that invited them to become part of the story.

The story follows Lulu, a young girl who moves in with her grandmother and finds comfort in a special gift—a velveteen rabbit like the one her mother once owned. As Lulu develops a close bond with her new companion, the other toys become jealous of the attention he receives. Meanwhile, Velveteen dreams of becoming a real rabbit and joining the rabbits outside, but his journey teaches him that becoming real has more to do with love than appearances. Through friendship, imagination, and a few challenges along the way, Lulu and Velveteen discover the importance of belonging and being loved for who they are.

Playhouse Square has taken a story that has touched generations of readers and transformed it into an interactive musical experience designed to introduce a whole new generation to the magic of theatre. Reconceptualized by the Education Department of Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, VELVETEEN, A NEW MUSICAL features music and lyrics by Molly Andrews-Hinders and is inspired by The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams. The libretto is by Andrews-Hinders and Ananias Dixon, with additional written materials by Daniel Hahn and Treva Offutt and orchestration and musical transcription by Matthew Dolan.

One of the things I especially loved about this production was how interactive it was! This was definitely not a show where the children were expected to sit quietly and simply watch the action unfold. Several times throughout the performance, the cast encouraged the audience to get out of their seats, sing along, and join in with different motions. The auditorium was filled with joy and wonder, and parents, teachers, and myself were cheering on the toys with the kids. I loved it!

PLAYHOUSE SQUARE PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Joanna May Cullinan

Assistant Director: Ananias J. Dixon

Music Director: Anthony Trifiletti

Stage Manager: Tyree Franklin

Assistant Stage Manager: Kenedy Brooks

Choreographer: Jailyn Sherell Harris

Set Designer: Ian Petroni

Lighting Designer: Jeremy Benjamin

Costume Designer: Inda Blatch-Geib

Puppet Designer: Lady Bats Puppets

Props Master: Venchise Phillips

Producer: Daniel Hahn

Director of Education: Treva Offutt

Director of Production: Penny Zaletel

Line Producer: Molly Andrews-Hinders

Musicians: Piano: Anthony Trifiletti, Bass: Jason Stebelton, Cello: Olivia Potash, Reeds: RJ Rovito, Drums: Justin Hart

I love that Reynolds Performance Hall continues to make children's theatre an important part of its programming. Located on the UCA campus, the venue brings touring productions, concerts, and educational performances to Central Arkansas, exposing audiences of all ages to a wide variety of artistic experiences.

Horton and her staff have put together a wonderful lineup for this year's season, and they are commitment to bringing various live educational theatre to young audiences! Teachers, principals, and school administrators, if you haven't reserved tickets for your students, now is the time! These educational performances are popular, and seating fills up quickly. Don't wait until your preferred show is sold out! Give your students the opportunity to experience the excitement of live theatre at Reynolds Performance Hall.

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