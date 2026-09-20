Review: HEART'S ANN WILSON WITH TRIPSITTER at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

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Ann Wilson is a Goddess of Rock, and her humble followers were privileged to be in her graces at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway on Tuesday, September 15.

And what a way to open a season!

Wilson and Tripsitter officially kicked off Reynolds Performance Hall's 2026-2027 season, bringing a little rock royalty to Conway for the occasion.

As the unmistakable voice of Heart, Wilson has spent more than five decades building a career that includes record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Songs like "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Barracuda" are woven into rock history, but what interested me most about this concert was hearing the music Wilson is making with Tripsitter today.

Wilson and Tripsitter opened with "Ruler of the Night" before moving into Heart's "Love Alive." From there, the set traveled through different periods of her career and musical influences, with "I Will Not Be Coming Back" leading into the familiar "Magic Man."

Early in the concert, Wilson gave me another reason to fangirl when she picked up a flute.

I didn't know Ann Wilson's coolness points could go any higher than they already were, but apparently I was wrong. The moment she revealed that she could play the flute, I had starry-heart eyes. It was one of those unexpected little moments that made seeing Wilson live even more fun. Of course, longtime fans may have already known about her flute-playing abilities, but I didn't, and discovering it while watching her onstage made me love her even more.

For longtime Heart fans, "Crazy on You," "Even It Up" and eventually "Barracuda" brought plenty of familiar moments, but I found myself particularly drawn to the Tripsitter material.

That became especially meaningful when Wilson introduced "Bone Pain."

Before singing it, Wilson opened up to the audience about her cancer journey. She recalled living in the Florida countryside several years ago, enjoying what was supposed to be an idyllic life near the river, when a trip to the doctor brought a diagnosis that changed everything.

"I had cancer," Wilson told us. "And, well, as it turns out, I kicked it."

The audience responded enthusiastically, but Wilson didn't gloss over what it took to reach the other side. She talked about undergoing chemotherapy and radiation and how, while she was going through treatment, she concentrated on doing whatever needed to be done.

"When you're doing it, you just think, well, this is what I have to do," she said. "But when you look back on it, you just think, 'God damn, I went through that?' And here I am. I feel great."

One of the most difficult side effects of chemotherapy, she explained, was an aching in her bones that she couldn't escape.

"Nothing helped it," Wilson said. "And so, to help it, I wrote these words."

Her "wonderful Tripsitter people," as she affectionately called them, put those words to music, and "Bone Pain" was born.

My favorite Tripsitter song, though, was "Me and Comanche."

Wilson gave us a little insight into that one as well, explaining that her husband has a "pretty strong strand of Comanche."

"Sometimes I can't believe how strong it is," Wilson joked, "but it's also very exciting."

That playful introduction gave the song a personal touch before Tripsitter launched into it, and I loved "Me and Comanche." There was something about the song that immediately pulled me in, and it became my favorite of the evening.

On tour with Wilson through this next journey of life are Ryan Wariner on guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sarah Tomek on drums.

And this band can rock!

Wariner, Lucido, Moak and Tomek brought their own energy and musicianship to the evening, shifting easily between Heart, Tripsitter and covers from some of rock's biggest names.They felt like collaborators rather than merely a backing band, and I was in awe watching each of them command their instruments while still working together as one powerhouse unit.

The evening also gave Wilson room to explore music outside her own catalog. The Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels," Aerosmith's "Dream On" and Led Zeppelin's "Going to California" added another dimension to the set.

Wilson's connection to Led Zeppelin has long been evident, and her affection for their music returned during the encore with "What Is and What Should Never Be." "Dream On" was another ambitious choice. Aerosmith's classic is so closely connected to Steven Tyler that hearing Wilson put her own interpretation on it gave the song a different personality. This wasn't simply a Heart greatest-hits concert. It was an evening of the music Wilson wanted to share with us—Heart, Tripsitter and songs from artists she admires.

Of course, there was no way the Goddess of Rock was leaving her humble followers without giving us "Barracuda."

After "What Is and What Should Never Be" began the encore, that unmistakable opening of "Barracuda" brought an immediate jolt of recognition through Reynolds Performance Hall. The crowd went wild! It was an unforgettable night, and a rocking way to begin Reynolds Performance Hall's 2026-2027 season!

Amanda Horton and her colleagues have a wonderful season planned for us, and I don't want to miss any of it! For more information, visit their website at https://uca.edu/publicappearances. Up next is VELVETEEN: A NEW MUSICAL. Hop on over and get your tickets before they sell out!

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