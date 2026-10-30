Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater

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One of my favorite things about attending high school theatre productions is experiencing the show alongside the students' classmates, and Hot Springs Trojan Theatre's production of THE OUTSIDERS at Hot Springs World Class High School on October 23 and 24 reminded me exactly why! Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton's beloved novel gave these young performers an opportunity to captivate their peers with a story about friendship, loyalty, and loss.

The audience initially greeted their friends onstage with enthusiastic cheers and playful shout-outs, but as the story unfolded, those same students became increasingly absorbed in the characters and their struggles. By the most emotional moments, their reactions revealed just how completely this talented troupe had drawn them into the story.

And can I just take a moment to fangirl over Director Kaitlin Potts and Choreographer Alexis Pritsch? I absolutely adore these two talented women! I love that they are sharing their creativity and passion for theatre with the next generation of performers. Alongside Student Director Jameson Terauchi, they guided these students through engaging performances, ambitious staging, and an impressive commitment to storytelling. And really, who better to tell a story about teenagers than teenagers themselves?

THE OUTSIDERS takes audiences to 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the working-class Greasers and wealthy Socs are constantly at odds. At the center is Ponyboy Curtis, a teenager being raised by his two older brothers following their parents' deaths. When a violent confrontation changes everything, Ponyboy and his friends must navigate friendship, tragedy, and the consequences of their choices.

Leading the cast as Ponyboy was Jase Hollyfield, who carried the responsibility of guiding audiences through the story. Ponyboy must balance youthful innocence with increasingly difficult circumstances, and Hollyfield worked alongside an ensemble whose relationships made the production engaging.

Jay Nehus portrayed Darry Curtis, the oldest brother struggling with the responsibility of raising his siblings, while Eli Mathews played Sodapop, the more easygoing brother caught between the other two. I enjoyed watching these students explore the complicated dynamics of the Curtis household, where affection and frustration frequently collide.

My attention was especially drawn to Shayla Cooks as Johnny Cade, Ponyboy's closest friend and one of the most vulnerable Greasers. Cooks brought a beautiful sensitivity to the role that made the audience genuinely care about Johnny. When his tragic moment arrived, the students audibly groaned in sadness. Their reaction said everything about how effectively Cooks had connected with them.

And then there was Ryan Tedford as Dallas Winston, better known as Dally. Now, I have to tell you about one of the funniest moments of my visit, and it had absolutely nothing to do with the storyline!

When Tedford removed his jacket, the student audience went absolutely WILD! The cheering and catcalls were hilarious, and I could not stop laughing. Then, when he put the jacket back on, the disappointed moans were just as loud! Apparently, Tedford has quite the fan club!

What made this even better was the contrast between that playful reaction and the audience's later shock over Dally's fate. When the students learned that Dallas had died, a chorus of "WHAT?!" erupted throughout the room! Those same teenagers who had been cheering over a jacket were suddenly devastated by the character's death. I loved watching how thoroughly these performers had captured their classmates' attention.

Max Lancaster portrayed Two-Bit Matthews, the wisecracking Greaser who brings humor to the story, and I was especially impressed to learn this was Lancaster's very first play! You certainly wouldn't have guessed it from watching him onstage. He embraced Two-Bit's big personality and brought an entertaining presence to the group. I hope this is only the beginning of his theatrical journey!

Representing the Socs were Edwin Rutillio-Sanchez as Bob and Ezra Thomas as Randy, and you know I do love a good bad guy! These two did a wonderful job making me dislike their characters, which is exactly what I want from performers portraying antagonists. Their attitude and entitlement established the rivalry between the Socs and Greasers, making it easy to root for Ponyboy and his friends. These two certainly understood the assignment! Aiden Hudson also appeared as Paul, contributing to the tension between the rival groups.

One of the most impressive elements of this production was its use of water during the more intense scenes. I particularly loved the moment when the Socs attempted to drown Ponyboy. When Hollyfield finally came up for air, his hair was completely soaked, and he sent water flying everywhere! What a visual!

During the big fight scene, water splashed throughout the action, adding another layer of excitement and intensity. I couldn't help but think of the Broadway musical adaptation of THE OUTSIDERS, which famously incorporates rain into its fight choreography. Whether intentional or not, this felt like a wonderful nod to that production.

I was super impressed to see these high school performers tackle such an ambitious theatrical element. Coordinating water effects with multiple actors requires considerable teamwork, and the ensemble made those moments especially memorable. I absolutely loved it!

Amelia Miles portrayed Cherry Valance, a Soc whose growing understanding of Ponyboy challenges the divisions between their social circles. Joining her were Taylah McDaniel as Marcia and Armani Marshall as Sandy, helping establish the relationships surrounding the rival groups.

The cast also featured Luccas Sanders as Mrs. O'Briant, Bailey Arquitt as Jerry, Leo Cervantes as the Doctor, Julia Nehus as the Nurse, and Amelia Grisham as Mrs. Syme. These supporting characters helped move the story forward while providing additional opportunities for students to contribute.

A production of THE OUTSIDERS also needs a strong ensemble to bring the rivalry between the Greasers and Socs to life, and Hot Springs Trojan Theatre certainly delivered!

The Soc Ensemble featured Kobe Buttrum, O'Neal Hardage, Leo Cervantes, Aiden Hudson, Connor Hannah, Luccas Sanders, RJ Inman-Crawley, Madi Claire Trejo, Julia Nehus, Amelia Grisham, Tallulah Moore, Emelia Davidson, Jazae Gantt, and Brila Rogers.

The Greaser Ensemble included Jackson Bostian, Bailey Arquitt, Audrey Mason, Ny'La Samuels, Blakely Terauchi, Kameila Mason, Daira Vasquez, Chloe Traylor, Luella Crawford, Arbriana Irwin, Izabelle Robertson, Astro Moore, and Tracey Payton.

Rounding out the cast as the School Kids were Connor Hannah, Tracey Payton, Isaac Roberts, Amy Grana, Hailey Isabella Venegas, Magali Anzaldua, Anthony Pouling, Rachel Brown, Daira Vasquez, Gabrielle Thompson, and Chloe Traylor.

I loved seeing so many students involved in this production! Their collective energy gave the group scenes an exciting sense of scale, particularly during the confrontations between the rival gangs. More importantly, they worked together to create a world that kept their classmates invested from beginning to end.

I have tremendous appreciation for school theatre programs and the opportunities they provide young performers. These students balance classes, homework, extracurricular activities, and everything else that comes with being teenagers, yet they dedicate countless hours to rehearsals and performances. Theatre teaches collaboration, confidence, discipline, and trust, lessons that extend far beyond the stage.

Of course, none of this happens without the educators, directors, technical crews, families, and supporters working behind the scenes. From lighting and sound to costumes, props, and scene changes, the technical elements helped bring this ambitious production to life.

What I will remember most about Hot Springs Trojan Theatre's THE OUTSIDERS is watching the students in the audience become so invested in the performance. They arrived ready to cheer for their friends and left having experienced the laughter, suspense, and sadness of live theatre together. That is exactly why I love attending high school productions.

Congratulations to Hot Springs Trojan Theatre for taking on such an ambitious show and giving these young performers an opportunity to shine. Keep encouraging these students, keep filling those seats, and keep supporting the next generation of Arkansas theatre artists!

Stay gold, Hot Springs!

Production Team and Crew

Director: Kaitlin Potts

Student Director: Jameson Terauchi

Choreographer: Alexis Pritsch

Stage Managers: Jacklyn Peña and Corbin Newton

Lighting Designer: Jameson Terauchi

Spotlight Operators: Etian Melo and Mady Tedford

Special Music Composer: Ron (LaRon Samuel)

Sound Design: Gary Baldwin

Sound Board Operator: LaRon Samuel

Props Master: Luna Serret

Costume/Makeup: Tallulah Moore, Alex Scott, Charlie Carter, and Isabella Adams

Running Crew: Justin Boone, Malina Carson-Mendes, Heaven Deckard, Aaramis Briggs, Bo Nguyen, Camila Melo, Luna Serret, Gwendolyn Mayo, Za'Quira Plummer, Demetri Burdick, Missy Wilson, Xander Scott, Charlie Carter, and Isabella Adams

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