Review: THE EMBER SOCIETY PRESENTS: THE ASHWOOD HOUSE at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock

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I love a good haunted house story, and Brandon Nichols delivers with THE EMBER SOCIETY Presents: THE ASHWOOD HOUSE! With a mysterious Victorian mansion, a family haunted by its own secrets, and a cast whose voices could raise the dead, this original musical was a deliciously disturbing addition to spooky season. Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Nichols, the production welcomed audiences to Birdies Cabaret Theatre and Lounge in North Little Rock on Friday, October 23. Between a suspicious realtor, a possessed daughter, and musical numbers as haunting as the house itself, I was hooked!

The Ember Society invites audiences back around the fire for another chapter in its anthology of original musical tales. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Ashwood Falls, THE ASHWOOD HOUSE follows a family hoping to escape its troubles and begin again. Their fresh start comes in the form of a beautiful Victorian home that has stood abandoned for years. Initially, the house seems like the answer to their prayers, but strange occurrences soon disrupt their plans. As buried resentments resurface and secrets emerge, the family must confront the possibility that the most frightening things inside the house are not supernatural at all. Sometimes the ghosts that haunt us are the truths we refuse to acknowledge.

Bringing this mysterious family to life is a six-member cast featuring Emily Swenskie as Rebecca, the mother; LaDarius Lamar as Finn, the father; Miki Gaynor as Jo, the daughter; and Brandon Nichols as Beck, the son. Valerie Arnold portrays Rowan, the aunt, while Baleigh Almond rounds out the cast as Larkin, the realtor who introduces the family to its new home.

Now, can we talk about this cast for a moment? Because seriously, these six performers could sing the alphabet to me, and I'd still be sitting there with starry-heart eyes! Each brings a distinct vocal quality to the musical, and I could happily listen to them sing all night. I'm already a fan of these performers individually, so putting them together in one room was practically a gift to my musical-theatre-loving soul. With voices like these, I was sold before the mystery even had a chance to unfold!

The relationship between Mother (Swenskie) and Father (Lamar) was perhaps the most tragic and disturbing part of the story. In Act I, their song "Walls Between Us" exposed the emotional distance in their marriage. They moved into Ashwood House hoping for a fresh start, but no amount of fresh paint or beautiful architecture could repair the cracks in their relationship. Swenskie and Lamar brought painful intensity to the number, making the distance between their characters feel almost impossible to overcome.

Then, in Act II, their relationship took an even more disturbing turn with "Until the House Is Through." After watching this couple struggle against each other, we finally see them united, but not in the way I had hoped! Instead of finding reconciliation, Mother and Father come together as a sacrifice to the very house they believed would give them a new beginning. How twisted is that?! In Act I, they couldn't break through the walls dividing them; by Act II, they had surrendered themselves to the house surrounding them. Their final unity was not a triumph of love but something far more sinister. Nichols turned what could have been a conventional reconciliation into a chilling reminder that coming together doesn't always mean being saved.

One of my favorite moments came when Daughter, played by Miki Gaynor, became possessed by the house. Oh, how I loved this scene! Watching Miki transform from a member of this troubled family into someone under the influence of a sinister force added another level of excitement to the mystery. I love seeing performers embrace darker, unsettling roles, and Miki's possession scene was exactly the kind of spooky theatrical moment I had been hoping for.

One of the musical numbers that immediately caught my attention in Act I was "Nothing Wrong with This House," performed by Baleigh Almond as The Realtor, and Gaynor as Daughter. Now, with a title like that, you just KNOW something is terribly wrong with that house! I loved how this song established the unsettling mood early in the story. The more Larkin tried to reassure everyone that everything was fine, the more suspicious I became, and throughout the performance, I kept asking myself, "Can we trust the realtor?" And then she had this look in her eyes that told you something wasn't right about her. It was great!

Valerie Arnold as Aunt gave me one of my favorite musical moments with her Act II number, "The House Knows Me." Oh, how I loved this song! Valerie has such a captivating voice, and the haunting quality she brought to this number was mesmerizing. There was an eeriness to the music that seemed to echo through Ashwood House, as though the building itself were listening to every word. Her vocals carried the mystery and emotional weight beautifully, making the song feel like a chilling confession between Rowan and the house.

Nichols also portrays Son, allowing him to step directly into the family drama he created. He shares wonderful chemistry with Miki Gaynor as Daughter, bringing a believable brother-and-sister dynamic to the story even as the supernatural events surrounding them become increasingly disturbing. Nichols has an engaging stage presence, and I always admire artists who not only create original works but also bring their own characters to life.

I love the anthology concept behind The Ember Society. Inviting audiences back around the fire for another mysterious musical tale reminds me of childhood ghost stories, when every creaking floorboard or unexpected noise made us question what might be lurking in the darkness. I hope Nichols continues inviting audiences back to the fire for more original tales. After all, sometimes the scariest thing waiting behind a closed door isn't a ghost. It's the truth.

Now, if you haven't been to Birdies Cabaret Theatre and Lounge in downtown North Little Rock yet, what are you waiting for?! I absolutely LOVE this place, and owners Paul Noffsinger and Paul Prater are two of the reasons why! These gentlemen have created one of the most entertaining and delightfully unpredictable venues in Central Arkansas, bringing an incredible variety of performances and experiences to the Argenta Arts District. And congratulations are in order for Noffsinger, who was named one of AY Magazine's 2026 Men of Distinction! What a wonderful recognition for someone who contributes so much to our local entertainment community! I am still waiting on the calendar.

Whether you're looking to catch a show, grab a drink, nibble on their delicious selection of fare, or simply hang out with friends, Birdies is the place to be! What I love most is that no two days are alike. If one day's entertainment isn't quite your cup of tea, come back the next day, because they'll have something completely different waiting for you. Their adventurous approach to entertainment is perfectly captured by one of my favorite slogans: "Ruining Argenta one show at a time." How can you not love that?!

And if you need proof of just how much variety Birdies offers, take a look at their November calendar!

November 2026 at Birdies Cabaret Theatre and Lounge

November 6: Zeke Powerz: Comedy Hypnosis Show

November 7: Zeke Powerz: Paranormal Magician

November 8: WILL I DANCE AGAIN? — Movie Screening and Q&A

November 13: DARKNESS RESURRECTED presents: CAMP GOTHIC LAKE

November 14: An Evening of Mind Reading and Mentalism with THE PAULS

November 20: Live Music: NIGHTMARE IN NOVEMBER

November 21: Unresolved Issues: A Stand Up Comedy Show

November 27: MARVELOUS MISFITS: BLACK FRIDAY EDITION

November 28: Dungeons & Drag Queens: D&D LIVE

November 29: Improv Little Rock presents: TASKMASTER ARKANSAS

And that's not even counting their regular weekly entertainment, including trivia nights on Mondays, open mic comedy on Tuesdays, improv on Wednesdays, and karaoke on Thursdays!

Seriously, where else can you find such an eclectic mix of entertainment under one roof? I'm especially excited about November 14, when Paul and Paul (The Pauls) take the stage themselves for an evening of mind reading and mentalism! I plan to have a front row seat!

For information about future performances and Birdies' November lineup, visit www.birdiescabaret.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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