Review: TALES OF THE CRYPT at Mount Holly Cemetery

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TALES OF THE CRYPT has always been on my list of events to see, but somehow I never managed to make it to Mount Holly Cemetery until this year on October 18th. For one afternoon only, the talented students of Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High School transformed Little Rock's historic cemetery into an outdoor theatre for the 29th Annual TALES OF THE CRYPT. And after finally experiencing this unique tradition, I can't believe it took me so long to get there! What better way to celebrate spooky season than wandering through a cemetery, meeting people from the past, and enjoying a few delightfully corny Halloween jokes along the way?

Created by Judy Goss, the late Fred Boosey, and Susan Taylor Barham, TALES OF THE CRYPT has become a beloved Little Rock tradition. Boosey served as its first director in 1995, and the event continues today under the direction of Tamara Zinck. This year's performance was especially meaningful, as it was dedicated to Boosey, who passed away in August at age 76.

What impresses me most is that these students aren't simply handed scripts. Each year, they receive a list of people buried at Mount Holly, choose their subjects, research their lives, and write their own material. How wonderful is that?! As someone who loves student theatre, this kind of hands-on learning gives me all the starry-heart eyes!

Their presentation highlighted something I especially enjoyed about this event: the intimacy of the performances. Standing just feet from the actors, we could connect with their storytelling in a way that felt different from traditional theatre seating.

This year's presentations also included several free African Americans, offering an important perspective on Arkansas' complicated past. In a state where slavery was once legal, freedom did not necessarily mean equality or protection from discrimination.

Mount Holly Cemetery, often called the "Westminster Abbey of Arkansas," is a 183-year-old landmark and the final resting place of 11 Arkansas governors, 22 Little Rock mayors, and two former Arkansas Gazette editors. Its historic monuments and winding pathways provide the perfect atmosphere for these performances. With two different tours available, we decided we needed to experience both!

The West Side Tour

Our adventure began with guide Aiden Gooseberry, who led us through the West Side while entertaining us with Halloween-themed dad jokes between presentations. I love a good corny joke, and hearing them among the gravestones made them even funnier!

Our first stop introduced Clarissa Eliot Beebe and Roswell Beebe, portrayed by Andersyn Van Kuren and Logan Gould. Roswell was an influential businessman and landowner who helped shape early Little Rock, including its street system. The city of Beebe was named in his honor. Together, the performers introduced us to a couple connected to the city's development.

Next, Elizabeth Atkins portrayed Sally Faulkner, whose husband, Colonel Sanford C. Faulkner, is associated with the famous Arkansas folk tale and fiddle tune The Arkansas Traveler. I enjoyed this connection to our state's musical folklore, especially since music and storytelling have always been such wonderful companions.

One of the more sobering presentations featured John and Quatie Ross, portrayed by Christopher Sanchez and Avril Vallanueva. John was principal chief of the Cherokee Nation during the forced removal remembered as the Trail of Tears. Quatie died in Arkansas in 1839 during that devastating journey, and Mount Holly honors her with a memorial. Their story was a moving reminder of the injustice and suffering experienced by the Cherokee people.

We then met Frank and Eliza Miller, portrayed by O'Mari Ellington and Brooklynn Lott. I appreciated how the students approached these historical couples as people with relationships and individual personalities rather than simply reciting facts.

Our final West Side stop featured Peter and Eliza Caulder, brought to life by Austin Bernard and Sienna James. Our student actors were able to portray hardships but kept the faith through pressing on and not giving up.

The East Side Tour

Once our West Side tour ended, we weren't ready to leave! We darted over to the East Side line, where Nova Eatman became our guide. Nova continued the Halloween dad jokes, keeping everyone entertained as we traveled between presentations. These playful moments were a welcome contrast to some of the heavier historical subjects.

Our first encounter was with Firefighter Henry Brookin, portrayed by Evan Hauser. His story recognized the dangers firefighters faced while serving their communities, making for a fitting tribute to those who dedicate themselves to protecting others.

Next, Arianna Woods portrayed Maria Rebecca Warren Craigen, a Little Rock socialite. Her presentation brought a touch of high society to our cemetery adventure, offering a glimpse into the social circles of an earlier Little Rock.

One of the most dramatic stories featured David Owen Dodd and Mary Dodge, portrayed by Cannon Carpenter and Reese Von Storch. Dodd was only 17 when he was convicted of spying for the Confederacy and executed by Union forces in 1864. Mary, whose family had connections to Union officials, was involved in the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the discovery of coded information. With wartime secrets, divided loyalties, and tragic consequences, this was certainly a compelling piece of Arkansas' Civil War history.

We continued with Bertha Coyle Forbes Heiskell and Carrick Heiskell, portrayed by Lorelai Carswell and Eli Vanberg. Carrick's association with the Arkansas Gazette made this stop especially interesting to me. As someone who appreciates journalism, I enjoyed learning about people connected to one of Arkansas' most influential newspapers.

Next came Dr. Robert Watson and Pauline Lindsey Davis Watson (PLD), portrayed by Harrison Sites and Lilia McCallister. Dr. Charles Robert Watson, who went by Robert, was Arkansas' first neurosurgeon. Pauline, born in Little Rock on October 8, 1920, came from a family with deep Arkansas roots. Her ancestor Kaleb Lindsey was the first Methodist minister in the Arkansas Territory. Talk about an impressive family history!

Our final stop featured Albert, Mary, and Lula Stocking, portrayed by Siquori Love, Kynnedi Graves, and Chloe Watts. Albert was a respected barber whose life took heartbreaking turns when his shop burned and his wife, Mary, died. He eventually moved to Hot Springs, opened another barbershop, and married Lula. I especially enjoyed this story of perseverance and second chances. What a fitting way to conclude our afternoon!

A Tradition Worth Celebrating

After experiencing both tours, I was thoroughly impressed by these young performers. Outdoor theatre presents its own challenges, and without elaborate scenery or theatrical lighting, the students relied on their voices, expressions, and storytelling abilities to hold our attention. Knowing they researched and wrote their own scripts made their accomplishments even more impressive.

I applaud Tamara Zinck for continuing this wonderful tradition and its creators, Judy Goss, Fred Boosey, and Susan Taylor Barham, for establishing something so meaningful. This year's dedication to Boosey was particularly touching. As Parkview's longtime theatre educator and the event's first director, he helped create an experience that continues to inspire young artists. Even after retirement, he returned to support the students and their performances. What a beautiful legacy! I can't imagine a more fitting tribute than watching another generation carry on something he helped create.

Mount Holly Cemetery welcomes donations to help preserve its historic grounds for future generations. For more information or to contribute, visit www.mounthollycemetery.com.

For more theatrics from this amazing group of thespians, join Parkview Theatre at the Parkview Performing Arts Center for Jane Austin's EMMA, running November 19th and 20th. More information can be found at www.parkviewtheatre.com.

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