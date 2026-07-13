Review: SUMMER @ STAGE 13: SPOTLIGHT ACADEMY at PA's Murphy Theatre in Little Rock

NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. Sign Up

Growing an attachment to student performers is both delightful and heartbreaking at the same time. As their "reviewer," I often feel like I'm their "other" stage mom, cheering them on from the audience and celebrating every milestone in their theatrical journey. I have the privilege of watching shy newcomers blossom into confident performers, discovering their voices and growing into accomplished young thespians with each production.

Then spring arrives.

Every year, another group of seniors takes their final bows before heading off to college or pursuing the next chapter of their artistic journeys. While I couldn't be more proud of all they have accomplished, their departures always leave a little ache in my theatre-loving heart. The good news is that those empty spaces never stay vacant for long. Stage 13 continues to cultivate the next generation of performers, and the talented students featured in the 2026 9th-12th Grade Spotlight Academy Showcase proved that Arkansas theatre has an incredibly bright future waiting in the wings. With an intensive few days of training, these students embraced every lesson and blew everyone away with what they accomplished.

One of the things that makes Spotlight Academy especially meaningful is the diversity of its students. Stage 13 proudly welcomed young performers from schools across the region, including Central High School, Lakeside High School, Parkview High School, Episcopal Collegiate School, Fountain Lake High School, Pulaski Academy, Mount St. Mary Academy, Bauxite High School, Little Rock Christian Academy, LISA Academy, and Maumelle Charter High School. Watching students from so many different schools come together with a shared passion for theatre was inspiring, and leading the academy was an outstanding trio of teaching artists.

Choreographer Amaya Hardin challenged the students with energetic, engaging movement that elevated every musical number. Her choreography encouraged the performers to tell stories through dance, and the students rose to the occasion with confidence and enthusiasm.

Music Director Bob Bidewell once again demonstrated why he is so respected within Arkansas's theatre community. The vocal performances were polished and expressive. Whether students were performing duets or ensemble pieces, Bidewell helped them find confidence in their voices while reminding them that great singing begins with honest storytelling.

Acting instructor Quinn Gasaway focused on helping students connect emotionally with every piece they performed. His influence could be seen throughout the evening as students made thoughtful character choices, embraced vulnerability, and fully committed to the stories they were telling. Even in a showcase setting, these young artists reminded us that acting is at the heart of every memorable performance.

One of my favorite surprises of the evening was discovering material that was completely new to me. There were several songs and monologues pulled from shows I had never even heard of, and I absolutely loved that. It's easy to lean on the same well-known Broadway standards, but Spotlight Academy introduced the audience to pieces that felt fresh and exciting. As someone who spends a great deal of time in the theatre, I genuinely enjoyed learning something new right alongside these students.

What impressed me most throughout the evening was the confidence these students displayed. Some commanded the stage with bold personalities and extraordinary vocals, while others captivated the audience with quiet vulnerability. Regardless of experience level, every performer stepped into the spotlight with courage, proving just how much growth can happen in a few days when students are encouraged to trust themselves.

The showcase also served as another reminder of why arts education matters. Theatre teaches so much more than acting, singing, and dancing. It teaches communication, empathy, discipline, collaboration, resilience, and confidence. Those are life lessons that these students will carry with them whether they pursue careers on Broadway, in their hometown communities, or in professions completely outside the arts.

Inspired by what Stage 13 is creating? You won't have to wait long to become part of the magic. Stage 13's Fall 2026 classes, running August 30 through November 19, are already filling quickly. Opportunities are available for performers of nearly every age and experience level, including Tiny Stars: Acting & Storytelling (Grades K–2), Introduction to Musical Theatre (Grades 1–3), Musical Theatre (Grades 3–5, Monday and Wednesday sections), Acting (Grades 6–8), Young Performers Studio: Intermediate Musical Theatre (recommended for Grades 5–8), Musical Theatre (Grades 6–8), Musical Theatre Dance (Ages 12+), Musical Theatre Audition & Voice Lab (Ages 12+), Acting for Stage & Screen (Grades 9–12), and Own the Floor: Jazz & Performance Dance (Ages 16+).

If this year's Spotlight Academy Showcase proved anything, it's that Stage 13 knows how to cultivate talent while creating a welcoming community where young artists can thrive. If your child has ever dreamed of performing on stage—or simply wants to build confidence, make new friends, and learn from some of Arkansas's finest theatre artists—don't wait too long. Classes are filling fast, and after seeing the remarkable growth displayed in this showcase, it's easy to understand why.

Congratulations to every student who participated in this year's Spotlight Academy Showcase, and to the students who will return next season, I'll be in the audience—as always—ready to cheer you on like the proud "other stage mom" I have happily become. Watching your journeys is one of my favorite parts of covering Arkansas theatre, and after this showcase, I have no doubt the next generation is more than ready to step into the spotlight. For more information, visit their website at stage13.org.

FEATURED STUDENTS: Micah, Alise, Helen, Ava, Tucker, Phillip, Lydia, Anaya, Jett, Deandra, Annaleigh, Anabelle, Austin, Amado, Allie, Brock, Morgan, Bo, Leah, Ian, Ewan and Daeson