Review: KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD at University Of Central Arkansas Summer Theatre

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There's something timeless about the story of Robin Hood. Whether you grew up cheering for the outlaw in green tights, the Disney fox, Errol Flynn's swashbuckling hero, or my favorite with Kevin Costner, the legend of the man who stole from the rich and gave to the poor continues to capture our imagination. UCA Summer Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, which ran June 19-28 at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, embraces that spirit wholeheartedly, delivering an evening packed with adventure, comedy, romance, and enough swordplay to keep audiences of all ages thoroughly entertained.

Robin Hood returns from the Crusades to discover England suffering under the oppressive rule of Prince John and the ruthless Sheriff of Nottingham while King Richard remains away. Taking refuge in Sherwood Forest, Robin gathers a loyal band of Merry Men determined to stand against tyranny while rekindling his romance with the spirited Maid Marian. Along the way, daring escapes, thrilling sword fights, clever disguises, and laugh-out-loud comedy breathe new life into one of literature's most enduring legends. Ludwig's adaptation strikes a wonderful balance between action and humor, making it equally enjoyable for longtime Robin Hood fans and those experiencing the story for the first time.

Shawn Metz, Adrian Hinojosa

Directed by Lauren Carlton, with Assistant Director Ashton Fritzges and Stage Manager Margaret Evans, the production moves with the same quick wit and energy that has made Ken Ludwig one of today's most beloved playwrights. Carlton keeps the pace brisk without sacrificing the sweet moments, allowing the humor and heroism to share the spotlight. The production never loses its sense of fun while reminding us why Robin Hood has remained a beloved hero for generations.

I become more and more of a fan of Adrian Hinojosa every time I have the opportunity to see him perform. Robin Hood feels like the role he was born to play. From the moment he bounded onto the stage, his natural charisma, confidence, and infectious sense of adventure immediately won over the audience, and he has this innocent aura about him. I found myself lighting up every time he appeared, eager to see what daring feat or witty quip would come next. Hinojosa effortlessly balances Robin's heroic courage with his playful charm, creating a leading man who is both larger than life and deeply relatable. He carried the production with the ease of a seasoned storyteller, making it impossible not to root for him from beginning to end.

Adrian Hinojosa, Rylee Bolls, Xander Udochi, Ashleigh Mathews

Rylee Boles is equally captivating as Maid Marian. She brings intelligence and determination to the role, proving that Marian is every bit Robin's equal. The chemistry between Boles and Hinojosa is effortless, giving the romance an authenticity that makes you want to cheer for them just as loudly as you cheer for Robin's victories. Ashleigh Mathews also makes a wonderful impression as Deorwynn, adding warmth and strength while serving as another reminder that the women in this adaptation are far from one-dimensional.

Every great hero deserves an equally memorable villain, and Xander Udochi delivers one in Sir Guy. He commands the stage from the moment he enters, his guttural growl immediately sending chills through the audience. It is intimidating and exciting at the same time, perfectly matching the ruthless nature of the character. With guidance from Chris Fritzges as Stage Xombat Choreographer, Udochi also served as Fight Captain, and his work is evident throughout the production's thrilling combat sequences. Every sword fight is crisp and exciting, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats while highlighting the cast's athleticism and precision.

While Sir Guy provides the danger, Grant Watkins supplies an abundance of comic gold as Prince John. Watkins is pro level when it comes to character acting, and this role gives him every opportunity to show it. His exaggerated mannerisms, impeccable comic timing, and wonderfully expressive face had me in tears from laughing so hard. Every entrance became an event because I couldn't wait to see what ridiculous antics he would unleash next.

Shawn Metz as Friar Tuck

The supporting cast rounds out Sherwood Forest beautifully. Tavares Pilgrim brings an easygoing charm and steadfast loyalty to Little John, while Shawn Metz is both hilarious and endearing as Friar Tuck. Schafer Bourne makes for a suitably imposing Sheriff of Nottingham, creating another formidable obstacle in Robin's quest for justice. Willie Lucius lends dignity and nobility to King Richard, Phil Robbs is a delightful Much the Miller, and Jett Holbert completes the company as Fawkes. Together, the ensemble embraces the humor and adventure of Ludwig's script, creating a world that is easy to get lost in.

Tavares Pilgrim as Little John

The technical elements elevate the production even further, particularly the ingenious use of the rotating stage. It quickly became one of my favorite parts of the evening. The turntable was used consistently throughout the show, seamlessly transporting the audience from one location to another without slowing the action. Instead of lengthy scene changes, the world of Sherwood simply spun into view, keeping the momentum alive while adding an extra layer of theatrical magic. It is one of those design choices that not only looks impressive but also serves the storytelling beautifully, making the entire adventure feel even more immersive.

UCA Summer Theatre continues to be one of Central Arkansas' summer treasures, showcasing exceptional artists who make their mark in the Central Arkansas theatre world. I always look forward to seeing what they will produce and wish they had more than one summer show. Alas, I'll have to wait until next year for another adventure from this professional theatrical troupe.

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