Review: ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL at Fort Smith Little Theatre

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Audience participation begins immediately as you find yourself snapping your fingers along with the opening overture of The Addams Family Musical at Fort Smith Little Theatre, which runs through Saturday, August 1. Before a single line is spoken, the familiar melody instantly transports you into the delightfully macabre world of everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family. Directed by Eric Wells with Casey Cowan as Music Director and Choreography by Nicholas Perry and Allie Schneider, this lively production perfectly balances spooky humor with memorable musical numbers and is sure to bring back the nostalgia for those that grew up on this classic.

Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family Musical centers on Wednesday Addams, the delightfully dark daughter of Gomez and Morticia, who has fallen in love with a perfectly normal young man, Lucas Beineke. Hoping to earn her parents' blessing, Wednesday invites Lucas and his very conventional parents to dinner. What follows is an evening filled with family secrets and enough spooky antics to satisfy even the most devoted Addams Family fan. Beneath the gothic humor lies a surprisingly touching story about accepting change while remaining true to the people you love.

One of the first things audiences will notice is the sheer scale of the production. The set is absolutely massive, stretching across the stage with incredible detail and atmosphere. It creates the perfect haunted home for the Addams clan while serving as a visual spectacle throughout the evening. Because of its size, scene changes require nearly the entire backstage crew, but instead of slowing the action, those transitions become part of the entertainment. Watching crew members expertly move towering scenery with synchronized precision feels almost like watching a carefully choreographed dance. Their teamwork is remarkable, and they deserve just as much applause as the performers on stage.

Leading the delightfully dysfunctional household is John Mark Junkins as Gomez Addams. Junkins is absolutely charming in the role, effortlessly balancing Gomez's passionate devotion to his family with his flair for theatricality. Some of my favorite moments come when Gomez steps into a spotlight to confide directly to the audience. Each time he declares, "There are two things I would never do..." before launching into another hilarious admission, Junkins milks every beat for maximum comedic effect.

Junkins' chemistry with Rachel Young's Morticia gives the production a strong emotional center, making it easy to believe these two have been hopelessly in love for decades. Young is elegant and enigmatic, beautifully captures Morticia's signature grace, dry wit, and unwavering love for her family. She exudes confidence every time she steps on stage, yet also reveals the vulnerability beneath Morticia's composed exterior as her relationship with Gomez is tested.

Carolyn Gooden's Wednesday Addams is the perfect impulsive young woman, convinced that her heart knows exactly what it wants. While Wednesday remains true to her famously dark personality, Gooden also allows audiences to see her experiencing love, uncertainty, and the growing pains of adulthood. Her scenes with both Justin Cialone, as the wonderfully mischievous Pugsley Addams, and Jacob Howell, as the "normal" boyfriend Lucas Beineke, are among the production's strongest. Cialone captures the sibling bond beautifully, balancing Pugsley's playful antics with his genuine fear of losing the sister he's always known. Meanwhile, Howell brings an earnest sincerity and quiet charm to Lucas, making it easy to understand why Wednesday has fallen for someone so completely opposite from her own family. Together, the three create a believable dynamic that grounds the show's outlandish humor with authentic emotion.

As the moon-struck Uncle Fester, Malcom Matlock is an absolute delight. Serving as both narrator and Cupid, Matlock embraces every wonderfully quirky moment with infectious enthusiasm. Jamie Lambdin-Bolin has a blast as Grandmama, delivering her eccentric one-liners and magical remedies with impeccable comic timing. She fully commits to the character's delightful oddness, making every entrance a welcome one. And, towering over everyone is Jordan Lerch as Lurch. Although he spends much of the show communicating through expressions rather than words, Lerch makes every appearance memorable.

The "normal" Beineke family provides the perfect foil to the delightfully bizarre Addamses. Kent Harris gives Mal Beineke just the right amount of skepticism and discomfort as he attempts to survive what quickly becomes the strangest dinner party imaginable, and Charlotte Scott is terrific as Alice Beineke, as her tightly controlled optimism gradually unravel throughout the evening. It is one of the musical's funniest running gags.

Musically, this production has plenty of standout moments thanks to Casey Cowan's music direction and a cast that wholeheartedly embraces every number. Two of my favorite songs of the evening were "When You're an Addams" and "Full Disclosure." "When You're an Addams" serves as the perfect introduction to this delightfully peculiar family. Bursting with energy and personality, the number immediately invites the audience into the Addamses' unconventional world. Later, "Full Disclosure" becomes one of the evening's comedic masterpieces. As secrets begin flying in every direction, the carefully orchestrated chaos unfolds brilliantly. This number beautifully showcases the strength of the entire ensemble, with every performer contributing to the controlled madness while never losing sight of the music or storytelling.

Visually, the production fully embraces the eerie charm audiences expect from The Addams Family Musical. Sandra McPherson's costume design perfectly captures the distinctive personalities of each character, from Morticia's elegant gothic glamour to Gomez's classic sophistication and the delightfully odd appearance of the rest of the family. The spooky personas are further enhanced by the outstanding work of the makeup team, Carly Brook and Emilee Hatwig. Their designs help transform the cast into the delightfully creepy characters audiences know and love, adding just the right amount of theatrical flair without overshadowing the performances.

Fort Smith Little Theatre has assembled a cast and creative team that completely understands that balance between comedy and pure nostalgia. heart. If you're looking for a show that's equal parts spooky and just plain fun, snap your fingers and make plans to visit the Addams mansion before the curtain falls on Saturday, August 1. For more information and tickets, visit their website at www.fslt.org.

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