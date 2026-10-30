Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT MURDER at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

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I love a good murder/mystery, especially when I get to play detective and try to solve the crime before the big reveal! So, when the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff presented MUCH ADO ABOUT MURDER, I was ready to put my investigative skills to the test. Written by Pat Cook and directed by Jonathan R. Hoover, Sr., with Assistant Director Briar Thompson and Stage Manager KC Rowland, this entertaining whodunit ran October 23–25 at the Adam B. Robinson, Jr. Black Box Theater on the ARTx3 Campus. Apparently, I wasn't the only one eager to solve a murder, because every performance was sold out! With suspicious characters, a crime scene to investigate, and plenty of opportunities to play amateur sleuth, this was my kind of theatrical adventure!

The mystery began the moment we entered the venue! Before settling into our seats, we were handed a notepad and pen and encouraged to solve the crime before the big reveal. Even better, the lobby featured a recreation of the murder scene, where audience members could examine evidence and search for clues. We were even encouraged to return during intermission to reconsider anything that hadn't initially made sense. I absolutely loved this concept! Instead of simply watching a mystery unfold, we became part of the investigation.

Before entering the actual theatre, I stopped to study the cast of characters board, determined to identify my first suspect. My eyes immediately landed on Mr. Hawker, portrayed by Isaiah T. Austin, and I decided he was the murderer. Was this conclusion based on evidence? Not particularly! I simply adore Isaiah and always look forward to seeing him onstage, so naturally, I wanted him at the center of the mystery. Unfortunately, my admiration did absolutely nothing for my detective skills, because I was completely wrong! Still, I loved that the production had me making accusations before the first scene even started.

At the center of MUCH ADO ABOUT MURDER is the mysterious death of Larraby Sr., a family patriarch whose demise leaves behind a household overflowing with secrets, questionable relationships, and potential motives. His widow, children, grandchildren, sister, and even his mistress become part of an increasingly complicated investigation. As revelations emerge and suspicions grow, determining who is genuinely grieving and who might have wanted Larraby Sr. dead becomes quite the challenge.

Patrick DePriest portrays Malcolm Larraby, the deceased man's son and father of twins Wesley (Jesse Briones) and Leslie (Austin McCann). What an interesting pair of grandsons these two turned out to be! Leslie is the hothead of the family, with McCann embracing his fiery temperament, while Wesley is noticeably more nervous, displaying little tics and mannerisms that should have raised a few red flags for this amateur detective. Looking back, I really should have paid closer attention to Wesley! Briones incorporates those nervous habits into his portrayal, creating an intriguing contrast with his more explosive twin.

Crystal Jennings portrays Blanche Larraby, the widow of Larraby Sr., which naturally puts her near the top of the suspect list. After all, isn't the surviving spouse one of the first people investigators question? Was Blanche a grieving widow, or did she know more than she was willing to reveal? With so many family secrets circulating, I certainly wasn't ruling her out!

And just when you thought this family couldn't get any more complicated, enter Kimberly Trent (Lydia Townsend), Larraby Sr.'s secretary, who also happens to be his mistress AND is pregnant with his child! Talk about a scandal! Suddenly, this murder mystery has all the ingredients of a juicy soap opera. Townsend's character raises plenty of questions about love, money, inheritance, and possible motives.

Susan Harris takes theatrical flair to another level as Lillian DeMonde, Larraby Sr.'s sister and a self-proclaimed star from days gone by. Oh, what a character! Lillian is gloriously dramatic, carrying herself with the exaggerated confidence of a woman who believes the spotlight should still be shining directly on her. Harris embraces this larger-than-life personality, making Lillian an entertaining addition to the mystery, and I LOVED her dress!

Aaliyah Stennis portrays Jolene Larraby, the adopted daughter of Larraby Sr., who has the unfortunate distinction of discovering her father's dead body. Talk about a traumatic discovery! Her position within the family adds another intriguing dimension to the investigation, especially since she is romantically involved with the family's butler, Steven MacDonald (Raymond Wallace). Was Jolene an innocent daughter caught in a terrible situation, or was there more to her story?

Speaking of Steven, we all know the classic murder mystery cliché—the butler did it! But did he? Wallace portrays the household employee whose access to family secrets makes him an obvious suspect. His romance with Jolene only complicates matters.

And then there is Isaiah T. Austin as Mr. Hawker! My original prime suspect oversaw a separate interrogation room that remained visible to the entire audience. One by one, characters entered to speak as though being questioned by investigators, allowing us to study their behavior and decide whether they were telling the truth. I particularly enjoyed this staging choice because it added another dimension to the mystery without interrupting the action. And, of course, I kept a close eye on Isaiah! His involvement in the interrogations only strengthened my completely misguided suspicion that he was the murderer.

This ensemble worked wonderfully together, delivering plenty of hilarious moments while keeping the mystery alive. I found myself constantly shifting my attention from one character to another, searching for suspicious glances, nervous reactions, or subtle clues that might reveal the killer's identity. Just when I thought I had someone figured out, another character would do something questionable and send me in a completely different direction! And after all that careful detective work, did I solve the mystery? Not even close! Wah, wah... So much for my career as a detective!

I love coming to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, and Theatre Manager Bethany Gere and her staff are a big reason why! Their genuine hospitality makes every visit enjoyable, and I always leave feeling loved and appreciated. Bethany and her team have cultivated an inviting atmosphere where patrons feel like part of the theatre family while consistently bringing creative productions to Pine Bluff. With all three performances selling out, it's clear that audiences appreciate their dedication to the performing arts.

The production was sponsored by the Ben J. Altheimer Charitable Foundation, whose support helps make artistic programming like this possible. Community partnerships remain important to the success of organizations such as the Arts & Science Center, and I love seeing continued investment in Southeast Arkansas theatre.

For information about upcoming performances, exhibitions, and programming at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and ARTx3 Campus, visit www.artx3.org.

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