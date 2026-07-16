Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado

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There are directors whose names immediately make me start checking my calendar, and then there's Taijee. At this point, I would happily follow Taijee around to any theatre because I know I'm in for an entertaining, thoughtfully crafted evening. Every production has its own personality, and with Legally Blonde The Musical, now playing at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado through Sunday, July 19, Taijee once again proves an incredible ability to blend comedy and genuine emotion into one irresistible package.

Based on the beloved 2001 film, Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods, a fashionable UCLA sorority president whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, breaks up with her in search of someone he considers more "serious." Determined to prove she is much more than a pretty face, Elle earns admission to Harvard Law School. What begins as an attempt to win back her ex soon becomes a journey of discovering her own intelligence, confidence, and worth.

I have loved the Legally Blonde movie ever since it first came out, so seeing it in musical form is always a treat. While I've never believed actors have to be exact physical matches for their characters, I absolutely loved the effort that went into the wigs, makeup, and styling to resemble their movie counterparts. More than once I leaned over and whispered to my friend, "He really does look like Warner!" and then later, "He really does look like Emmett!" Those visual details instantly transported me back to one of my favorite movies while allowing this talented cast to make the characters their own.

Leading the company is Zoe Pyle as Elle Woods, and she beautifully embodies everything audiences love about the character. From her infectious cheerfulness to her unwavering optimism, Pyle makes it easy to root for Elle from the very beginning. Vocally, she is outstanding. Whether she was singing into a microphone or projecting naturally across the stage, every note was clear and confident. She captures Elle's bubbly personality while allowing audiences to watch her mature into a confident young woman who refuses to let others define her.

As Emmett Forrest, Parker Thomas brings a quiet thoughtfulness to the role that makes him instantly likable. He reminded me so much of his movie counterpart, both in appearance and demeanor. Thomas portrays Emmett with genuine sincerity, and developes a sweet chemistry with Pyle throughout the performance.

Abby Cate is an absolute delight as Paulette. She fully embraces Paulette's quirky personality, earning plenty of laughs with wonderful comedic timing. It's impossible not to smile whenever she takes the stage.In fact, one of my favorite relationships in the show was the friendship between Elle and Paulette. Zoe Pyle and Abby Cate share such warm, genuine chemistry that every scene together became a highlight of the evening. Whether encouraging each other or celebrating life's little victories, their friendship feels authentic.

Lisa Claire Milan brings depth to Vivienne Kensington, allowing the audience to see more than the stereotypical rival. Matthew Power perfectly captures Warner Huntington III's shallow confidence, and paired with the excellent hair and makeup design, he immediately reminded me of the Warner from the movie.

Jazpyn VanAssche brings confidence and personality to Enid Hoopes, while Julie Vistaunet attacks the physically demanding role of Brooke Wyndham with boundless energy.

Every great musical needs someone audiences love to dislike, and Greg Oden is absolutely perfect as Professor Callahan. He is so convincing as the slimy lawyer that I found myself wondering if he was really that awful in real life. If Greg Oden is actually a nice guy offstage, I never would have guessed it based on this performance—and that's one of the highest compliments I can give.

The Delta Nu trio of Callie Blair as Serena, ZyRhiyhanna Chambers as Pilar, and Meyah Hampton as Margot provide plenty of sparkle throughout the evening with infectious enthusiasm.

Tyrus Carter absolutely makes the most of his time onstage as Kyle. While it may not be the largest role in the musical, Carter leaves a lasting impression from the moment he appears. In fact, he may have received one of the biggest cheers of the entire evening simply by confidently strutting across the stage. His charisma is undeniable and proves there truly are no small roles when an actor knows how to command the spotlight. And, Austin Crank rounds out the featured cast as Carlos, bringing plenty of flair and personality to every scene. His expressive character work and vibrant stage presence add another layer of fun to this already energetic production.

Leading the creative team is visiting University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff theatre instructor Taijee, whose direction embraces both the show's bubbly charm and its sincere message of believing in yourself. Joining Taijee is Assistant Director Tiffanie Duke, a longtime SAAC veteran and Ouachita Baptist University student. Returning to SAAC is choreographer Hannah Jade McGaugh of Lucy's Ladies Dance Studio, whose energetic choreography keeps the stage buzzing from beginning to end. Making her South Arkansas Arts Center debut is Music Director Jennie Higdon of Ouachita Baptist University, who leads the musical forces behind this lively production. Together, this creative team has assembled a cast that keeps the energy soaring making you wish you, too, were a Delta Nu.

Several musical numbers stood out throughout the evening. The opening number, "Omigod You Guys," immediately sets the tone with infectious energy and a colorful introduction to Elle's world. It is impossible not to smile as the company bursts onto the stage. Act II opens with "Whipped Into Shape," and it quickly became one of my favorite moments of the show. The synchronized jump rope choreography is fun. Watching the cast sing while executing such physically demanding choreography was a great way to introduce us to the fitness queen and her situation.

Another standout is "Gay or European?" Besides being one of the funniest songs in the musical, it's brilliantly written. The number unfolds like a lively conversation set to music, with everyone presenting their theories while the audience tries to solve the mystery right along with them. The witty lyrics, rapid-fire exchanges, and outstanding ensemble work make it one of the evening's biggest highlights.

More than twenty years after the film's release, Legally Blonde continues to resonate because its message is timeless. Intelligence isn't defined by appearances, kindness is never a weakness, and believing in yourself can accomplish remarkable things. South Arkansas Arts Center has captured those themes brilliantly. For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://saac-arts.org.

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