Review: JASON CAMPBELL & DEM BOYS at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

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Country music is alive and well in Morrilton, Arkansas!

On Saturday, August 29, Jason Lee Campbell and his talented band filled the historic Rialto Theatre with the music of country legend Don Williams, and judging by the enthusiastic crowd, classic country still has plenty of devoted fans. Campbell's tribute to the man affectionately known as the “Gentle Giant” gave us an evening of familiar songs, stories and some seriously good musicianship. And as someone who loves seeing our Rialto packed with people enjoying live entertainment, I was one happy hometown girl.

Before Campbell and his band took the stage, Mason Scoggins and Emma Deal opened the evening and warmed up the Rialto crowd, with both performers bravely taking the stage with just his guitar and winning over the audience with their talent and confidence. The audience enjoyed the music as they were finding their seats and gearing up for the headliner.

Then at 7pm, it was time for Don Williams.

Williams was never a performer who needed a lot of flash. His appeal came from that rich, soothing voice and songs that could make you smile, think or simply settle in and listen. Campbell understood that. Rather than trying to turn the tribute into an imitation, he captured the relaxed spirit associated with Williams while bringing his own personality to the stage.

And Campbell certainly wasn't doing it alone.

Joining him were Forrest Williams on guitar, Pherrel Williams on bass, Darren Findley on drums and Travis Mobley on keyboard. Campbell served as lead singer, but this was very much a full-band experience. Together, they created the smooth, laid-back country sound the Don Williams catalog calls for.

One of my favorite aspects of the concert was what happened between the songs.

Campbell didn't simply finish one number and launch into another. He gave us a brief history of many of the songs and sprinkled in interesting bits of information about Williams along the way. That storytelling gave the evening some personality and helped us learn more about the man whose music we were celebrating.

I especially got a kick out of learning that Williams was known to say “far out.” It's a tiny detail, but those are the kinds of things that make a tribute more personal. Campbell wasn't just performing the Don Williams songbook; he was introducing us to Don Williams.

And, of course, those songs!

Two of my personal favorites are “Tulsa Time” and “I've Been Loved by the Best,” so naturally, I was thrilled when they came around. “Tulsa Time” has that irresistible country groove that makes it almost impossible to sit completely still, in fact, I was dancing in the back as I was still showing the late comers to their seats. “I've Been Loved by the Best” has the sweetness and sincerity that made Williams' music so appealing in the first place, and I immediately added it to my playlist shortly after the concert. Hearing Campbell and the band perform both of them live was definitely a highlight for me. The audience seemed equally happy to be along for the ride, and apparently we made an impression on Campbell as well.

After the concert, Campbell took to Facebook to call the Rialto show “a big success” and said the response from the crowd was overwhelming. He thanked everyone who purchased tickets and made a point of recognizing the people who helped make the evening happen: band members Forrest and Pherrel Williams, Darren Findley and Travis Mobley; Cody Hill and Rick Pearson for their stage help; his wife Kara Campbell, who worked the door; and opening performers Scoggins and Deal.

Then Campbell said something that made this Morrilton girl particularly happy: “I love the Rialto Theater!”

Same, Jason. Same.

I travel all over Arkansas covering theatre and live entertainment, so getting to spend an evening at the Rialto in my own community is always special. Even better is seeing the theatre filled with an audience excited about what is happening on its stage.

The August 29 concert was a great example of why venues like the Rialto matter. Historic theatres aren't meant to simply sit around looking pretty and reminding us of what used to be. They need performers on their stages and people in their seats. Nights like this keep them doing exactly what they were built to do—entertain a community.

Campbell's tribute worked because he understood the understated nature of the artist he was honoring. There is a gentleness to Don Williams' music. These songs don't have to shout to get your attention. They invite you to listen.

Campbell said he hopes to see everyone back at the Rialto soon. After a night like this, I certainly hope we see him back there too. And, borrowing a little something from Don Williams himself, I'd say the whole evening was pretty “far out.”

Jason is frequestly playing somewhere in Central Arkansas, so check out his socials to see where he ends up next.

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