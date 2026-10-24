Review: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR at Robinson Center in Little Rock

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The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and friends really know how to celebrate the Halloween season! On Saturday evening, October 17, Robinson Center in Little Rock came alive with spooky sounds, thrilling performances, and plenty of Halloween magic as the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presented HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR, part of the First Orion Pop Series. Joining these incredible musicians was an impressive collection of talented performers, transforming an evening at the symphony into a celebration filled with music, dance, circus artistry, and theatrical surprises. With Halloween just around the corner, this was exactly the kind of entertainment that makes October my favorite month for the performing arts!

Under conductor Geoffrey Robson, with Matthew Pavan serving as associate conductor, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra provided the musical foundation for this elaborate production. Featured guests included Arkansas Circus Arts, co-directed by Rebeka Poland and Camille Rule; vocalists Shannon Webb and Jacob Keith Watson; the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chamber Singers, directed by Dr. Lorissa Mason; Mirana Dance Company, under Artistic Director Shannon Sahr; Ballet Folklórico, directed by Sergio Valdivia; and Arkansas Rock Squad, directed by Keri Fishburn. With this much talent gathered in one place, we were in for quite an evening!

The concert opened with Modest Mussorgsky's Night on Bald Mountain, and what a fitting way to set the mood! With its ominous opening, swirling strings, thunderous brass, and dramatic percussion, the orchestra immediately transported us into the supernatural world of Halloween. I have always associated this piece with Disney's Fantasia, where the terrifying Chernabog towers over Bald Mountain, and hearing it performed live made it even more thrilling. With the spotlight entirely on the orchestra, the musicians captured both the eerie atmosphere and explosive energy of the composition. What a spectacular way to begin a SPOOKTACULAR!

From there, the program moved through an imaginative collection of classical masterpieces, Broadway favorites, and film scores. Mirana Dance Company brought elegance to Aram Khachaturian's Waltz from Masquerade Suite, while artist Whitney Waggoner added an unexpected visual element to Patrick Doyle's To Think of a Story from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Gounod's Funeral March for a Marionette. The latter, famously associated with Alfred Hitchcock Presents, was especially appropriate for the spooky atmosphere.

Danny Elfman's Beetlejuice Suite was one of my favorite collaborations of the evening. Featuring Mary Moon performing on straps, jugglers Natalie Wise and Kyle Owen, and the UALR Chamber Singers, the number was wonderfully chaotic in the best possible way. Wise and Owen were especially hilarious, bringing mischievous energy that perfectly complemented the wacky world of BEETLEJUICE.

The musical theatre lover in me was delighted by selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, featuring Shannon Webb and Jacob Keith Watson. Hearing those haunting Broadway melodies accompanied by a full symphony orchestra is always a treat. The program also explored different moods and traditions through Ballet Folklórico's performance of La Llorona, a traditional Mexican song arranged by López-Yáñez, and the sweeping romantic beauty of John Barry's Somewhere in Time. These contrasting selections gave the concert a wonderful balance between the supernatural, sentimental, and theatrical.

The first half concluded with Camille Saint-Saëns' Danse Macabre, featuring aerialists Kaylon Wages, Ivy Faulkner, and Jillian Holmes. With its musical depiction of Death summoning skeletons to dance through the night, this composition is practically made for Halloween. The aerial performers brought the supernatural imagery to life, creating a fascinating visual interpretation of the music.

Following intermission, conductor Geoffrey Robson returned dressed as a zombie, fully embracing the Halloween spirit. I loved seeing him get into character, but little did we know his costume was only the beginning of an even bigger surprise!

The second half kicked off with a costume parade and a lively rendition of The Monster Mash by Arkansas' beloved Craig O'Neill, accompanied by the UALR Chamber Singers. And let's face it, Craig O'Neill is always a fan favorite! With his quick wit, infectious personality, and natural ability to make an audience laugh, he brings extra fun to any event. His rendition of The Monster Mash was especially entertaining, overflowing with personality and playful Halloween spirit. He certainly knows how to work a crowd! Between his spirited performance and the creative costumes, this was a delightful reminder that the symphony knows how to let loose and have fun.

The musical variety continued with Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters, featuring Arkansas Rock Squad and the UALR Chamber Singers. I loved seeing contemporary music incorporated alongside classical selections, giving younger audiences something familiar while introducing them to the excitement of a live orchestra. Mozart's Lacrimosa from his Requiem, featuring Mary Moon on straps and the Chamber Singers, provided a haunting contrast, while John Williams' Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick brought Rebeka Poland, Camille Rule, and Ekaterina Prunera-Usach to the triangle trapeze.

Other selections included John Morris' hauntingly beautiful Transylvanian Lullaby from Young Frankenstein and Saint-Saëns' dreamlike Aquarium from The Carnival of the Animals, featuring Gelina Buslig on silks. Tchaikovsky's Finale from Swan Lake, accompanied by Laura Dasi and Anya Wozniak on lyra, provided another beautiful combination of orchestral music and aerial artistry.

Throughout the evening, the various aerialists from Arkansas Circus Arts were absolutely lovely and captivating to watch. Whether gracefully twisting through silks, balancing on straps, or soaring above the stage on lyra and trapeze, each performer brought an enchanting quality to the music. Their strength, flexibility, and control were remarkable, yet they made even the most challenging movements appear effortless. I was mesmerized by how beautifully they moved with the orchestra, creating delicate moments one minute and dramatic suspense the next.

But the biggest surprise of the night was still to come! During the final reprise of Saint-Saëns' Danse Macabre, Op. 40, our zombie conductor had one more trick up his sleeve. Halfway through the piece, Robson was hoisted into the air alongside the aerialists and began performing tricks of his own! WHAT?! Our conductor was flying! I absolutely loved watching him go from commanding the orchestra to becoming part of the circus spectacle. The crowd went wild, erupting with cheers as he showed off an entirely different set of talents. Talk about a showstopper! What a finale!

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, fondly known as "Your Arkansas Symphony," continues to demonstrate why that affectionate name is so fitting. HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR brought together musicians, dancers, vocalists, and circus artists from across Central Arkansas, celebrating the incredible talent within our own community.

And just as the ghosts and goblins retreat into the shadows and the last Halloween decorations are packed away, ASO will be preparing to trade its haunting melodies for the twinkling magic of Christmas! In December, the orchestra will once again join forces with Ballet Arkansas and area choirs for NUTCRACKER SPECTACULAR, bringing Tchaikovsky's beloved score to life with swirling snowflakes, graceful ballerinas, and the enchanting sounds of the holiday season. After watching our zombie conductor soar through the air, I can only imagine what magical surprises await us in the Land of Sweets! From spooky spirits to sugar plum fairies, "Your Arkansas Symphony" certainly knows how to make every season spectacular! For more information on this event and other concerts presented throughout the season, visit their website at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/.

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