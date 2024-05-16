CELEBRATING 25 YEARS at Reynolds Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



News Release from Reynolds Performance Hall

Season renewals happening NOW

New season tickets on sale July 1

Single tickets on sale July 29

UCA Public Appearances is celebrating Reynolds Performance Hall's 25th Anniversary in the 2024-2025 season. Along with this anniversary, we are thrilled to introduce our new UCA Public Appearances logo which celebrates the growth we have had with the addition of the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

This season is full of exciting performances including sensational Broadway hits Pretty Woman: The Musical and SHREK the Musical, family friendly shows such as STOMP and Ghostbusters in Concert with the Conway Symphony Orchestra, and award-winning musicians including the Indigo Girls, Vitamin String Quartet, Larry Fleet, crowd favorite Straight No Chaser, and many more throughout the year.

If you are a Reynolds season 2023-2024 ticket holder, NOW is the time to renew your tickets and keep your same seats for the new season or make any changes. You have until June 28 to call the box office at 501.450.3265 and renew. New season tickets will go on sale to the public on July 1. Single tickets for all shows will go on sale July 29.

Season subscriptions can be purchased for our Broadway, Pops, and Night Out series or get them all with our Performing Arts Package. There is also a new Windgate Collection. A Pick 6 option is available for those who donate to Reynolds at $100 or more at the time of ticket purchase or before. For ticket pricing click SEASON TICKET INFO and click here for SINGLE TICKET INFO.

Perks of purchasing a season ticket:

Same seats reserved for each show (excluding Pick 6)

BIG discounts on tickets in your package

Invitation to our season DEBUT! party

Opportunity to purchase additional tickets during COURTESY WEEK which will be July 22-26

How to purchase new season tickets and single tickets:

Call the box office at 501.450.3265 between 10 am - 4 pm Monday through Friday starting July 1 for new subscriptions and July 29 for single tickets or go online at uca.edu/pa and click BUY TICKETS.

