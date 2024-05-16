CELEBRATING 25 YEARS at Reynolds Performance Hall

Reynolds Performance Hall announces their 2024-2025 Season
Season renewals happening NOW
New season tickets on sale July 1
Single tickets on sale July 29
UCA Public Appearances is celebrating Reynolds Performance Hall's 25th Anniversary in the 2024-2025 season. Along with this anniversary, we are thrilled to introduce our new UCA Public Appearances logo which celebrates the growth we have had with the addition of the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.
This season is full of exciting performances including sensational Broadway hits Pretty Woman: The Musical and SHREK the Musical, family friendly shows such as STOMP and Ghostbusters in Concert with the Conway Symphony Orchestra, and award-winning musicians including the Indigo Girls, Vitamin String Quartet, Larry Fleet, crowd favorite Straight No Chaser, and many more throughout the year.
If you are a Reynolds season 2023-2024 ticket holder, NOW is the time to renew your tickets and keep your same seats for the new season or make any changes. You have until June 28 to call the box office at 501.450.3265 and renew. New season tickets will go on sale to the public on July 1. Single tickets for all shows will go on sale July 29.
Season subscriptions can be purchased for our Broadway, Pops, and Night Out series or get them all with our Performing Arts Package. There is also a new Windgate Collection. A Pick 6 option is available for those who donate to Reynolds at $100 or more at the time of ticket purchase or before. For ticket pricing click SEASON TICKET INFO and click here for SINGLE TICKET INFO.
Perks of purchasing a season ticket:
How to purchase new season tickets and single tickets:
