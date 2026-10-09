Interview: Jay Edwards of MACBETH at University Of Central Arkansas Theatre in Conway

NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ambition, betrayal, murder, and a little supernatural mischief—William Shakespeare's MACBETH, which runs this weekend only, has all the ingredients for a thrilling theatrical experience! One of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies, MACBETH follows a Scottish general whose encounter with three mysterious witches sets him on a dangerous path toward power. When the witches predict that he will become king, Macbeth and his ambitious wife decide to take fate into their own hands, setting off a deadly chain of events. As guilt, paranoia, and madness begin to consume him, Macbeth discovers that gaining a crown is one thing, but keeping it is quite another.

At the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) in Conway, senior Jay Edwards is taking on a challenge of his own by making his directorial debut with this Shakespearean classic. After serving as assistant director for HEATHERS and THE THREE MUSKETEERS, Edwards is stepping into the director's chair, bringing together his love of Shakespeare, his theatrical education, and the guidance of mentors who have encouraged him throughout his college career.

I had the pleasure of chatting with Edwards about his first directing experience, why he chose MACBETH, the professors who have helped shape his journey, and what comes next as he prepares to graduate from UCA.

Broadway World: Tell me about your journey into directing.

Jay Edwards: My first directing experience was serving as assistant director for HEATHERS here at UCA. After that, I assistant directed THE THREE MUSKETEERS with UCA Summer Theatre. Last year, I took a directing class taught by Lauren Carlton.

I've been interested in directing for a while, and it's something I want to pursue as a career in theatre. When the opportunity came along to direct my own production, I decided to apply.

I really struggled with choosing a play. I knew I loved Shakespeare, but I had never read or seen MACBETH. Then I watched a production of it and thought, "Wow, I want to do that one!"

So I applied with MACBETH, and here we are!

BWW: Is this your first time directing a production?

Edwards: Yes! This is the first show I've ever directed, and I'm currently a senior at UCA.

BWW: What are your plans after graduation?

Edwards: I've already started applying for acting opportunities, and I plan to continue auditioning to build my résumé. I'm also keeping an ear open for directing opportunities because I love both acting and directing.

Right now, auditioning is my main focus, but I definitely want to pursue both.

BWW: What drew you to MACBETH, especially for your directorial debut?

Edwards: I'm actually fairly new to Shakespeare. When we did HAMLET last fall, that was my first real experience reading or seeing anything about that play. Of course, I'd heard of it and knew famous lines like "To be or not to be," but when I experienced it, I thought, "Wow, this is really cool!"

I love Shakespeare's poetic language, the wordplay, and how dramatic his stories are. His works are popular for a reason. The characters and their struggles are so integral to the human experience.

Take Macbeth, for example. Even though he kills people on his way to the throne, he still struggles with anxiety and indecision. Those are very human emotions.

That's what really draws me to Shakespeare. His characters are so human, despite the extraordinary circumstances they find themselves in.

I also love tragedies. I think they're incredibly interesting, and MACBETH has so much to explore.

BWW: How would you describe your educational experience at UCA?

Edwards: I think it's been excellent! I was actually sitting around the other day thinking about everything I've learned during my time here.

Even though I'm directing this production, I've gained knowledge in so many different areas of theatre, including stagecraft. We've participated in numerous workshops over the years, and we've studied acting, dance, and other theatrical disciplines.

It's a very well-rounded education.

Sometimes people ask, "Why would you go to school for theatre?" But there's so much you can learn that will help you in your profession.

I feel like UCA has given me a tremendous foundation and a great jumping-off point for my career.

BWW: Are there any professors or mentors at UCA who have been especially influential in your development?

Edwards: Definitely Christopher Fritzges and Lauren Carlton.

Chris teaches acting, while Lauren teaches directing, theatre history, and several other courses. Both have served as mentors for this production.

Chris has especially been my directing mentor. I worked under him as assistant director for HEATHERS and THE THREE MUSKETEERS, and he was the one who asked me to take on both opportunities.

He told me that when he first saw me during my freshman year, his goal was to get me to the point where I could direct my own show as a senior.

And here we are!

I wouldn't be where I am in my theatre journey without Chris and Lauren. They've taught me so much and helped me grow in countless ways. I really appreciate everything they've done for me.

BWW: What advice would you give to prospective theatre students considering UCA?

Edwards: If you're going to study theatre, it has to be something you truly love. I know everyone says that, but it's important.

My biggest advice is to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way.

Especially in a smaller program like UCA, opportunities are practically thrown at your feet. Take them!

Once you graduate, you have to go out and find those opportunities yourself. I'm experiencing that right now as I start looking for professional work.

But while you're in college, there are so many opportunities to build your résumé, diversify your skills, and discover what you want to do.

Don't limit yourself to just one area of theatre. Explore different disciplines and take advantage of everything the department has to offer.

There's a wealth of knowledge available, and you never know what you might discover about yourself along the way.

BWW: What do you enjoy doing outside of theatre?

Edwards: Theatre definitely takes up a lot of my time, but I also love to read!

I'm also pursuing a minor in education.

BWW: Would you ever consider becoming a theatre teacher?

Edwards: Absolutely! I'd love to be a theatre teacher someday. I don't have a specific timeline for that right now, but it's something I'd definitely be interested in pursuing.

Admission is free, but seating is limited, and it runs through Sunday, October 11. Don't miss it!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 05 Hrs 42 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me