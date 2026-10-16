HALLOWEEN WITH THE ROSSES at Melonlight Theater in Eureka Springs

NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What if you could step inside an episode of I Love Lucy or Bewitched and watch it being filmed live? This Halloween season, Melonlight Theater invites audiences to do just that with Halloween With the Rosses, an original immersive comedy that transports guests to the fictional Studio 12 Hollywood soundstage for the live filming of a 1960s sitcom Halloween episode.

Step Into the World of the Rosses

Meet Michael Ross, a charming Pan Am pilot, and his wife Sheila, affectionately known for throwing perfect parties at their cozy Brooklyn brownstone. Created by Melonlight Theater owners Emily Ulibarri and Raymond Ulibarri, the production brings classic 1960s sitcom charm, Halloween costumes, comedy, and dance to life. Emily, the playwright, stars as Sheila Ross,

while Raymond directs and plays Michael Ross. Four additional cast members round out the ensemble, bringing the Rosses' world to life.

With intimate staging and an immersive atmosphere guests become the live studio audience—the laugh track for the Rosses’ Halloween episode—as they experience the fun of watching a 1960s sitcom being filmed right before their eyes.

The 75-minute experience invites guests to wear Halloween costumes and bring their own beverages (BYOB). A complimentary Halloween treat is included with every ticket. Audience participation adds to the fun, but guests are equally welcome to sit back and enjoy the comedy.

Suitable for ages 6 and up, Halloween With the Rosses offers a playful Halloween outing for families, couples, and anyone who loves classic television comedy and quality live theater entertainment.

EVENT DETAILS

Production: Halloween With the Rosses

Presented by: Melonlight Theater

Location: Downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Format: Immersive live theater

Duration: Approximately 75 minutes

Ages: 6 and up

Tickets: $22–$67

Additional details: Costumes encouraged; BYOB; complimentary Halloween treat included

Performance dates and times: Most Fridays and Saturday now thru Nov 14th

Tickets: https://www.melonlight.com/halloween-with-the-rosses

ABOUT MELONLIGHT THEATER

Melonlight Theater is an independent immersive theater in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas, owned and operated by Raymond and Emily Ulibarri. The company creates original productions and distinctive live entertainment experiences that bring audiences closer to the action and reimagine what a night at the theater can be.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me