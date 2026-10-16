HALLOWEEN WITH THE ROSSES at Melonlight Theater in Eureka Springs
Melonlight Theater Invites Audiences to Become the “Laugh Track” in Halloween With the Rosses, an Immersive 1960s Sitcom Experience
What if you could step inside an episode of I Love Lucy or Bewitched and watch it being filmed live? This Halloween season, Melonlight Theater invites audiences to do just that with Halloween With the Rosses, an original immersive comedy that transports guests to the fictional Studio 12 Hollywood soundstage for the live filming of a 1960s sitcom Halloween episode.
Step Into the World of the Rosses
Meet Michael Ross, a charming Pan Am pilot, and his wife Sheila, affectionately known for throwing perfect parties at their cozy Brooklyn brownstone. Created by Melonlight Theater owners Emily Ulibarri and Raymond Ulibarri, the production brings classic 1960s sitcom charm, Halloween costumes, comedy, and dance to life. Emily, the playwright, stars as Sheila Ross,
while Raymond directs and plays Michael Ross. Four additional cast members round out the ensemble, bringing the Rosses' world to life.
With intimate staging and an immersive atmosphere guests become the live studio audience—the laugh track for the Rosses’ Halloween episode—as they experience the fun of watching a 1960s sitcom being filmed right before their eyes.
The 75-minute experience invites guests to wear Halloween costumes and bring their own beverages (BYOB). A complimentary Halloween treat is included with every ticket. Audience participation adds to the fun, but guests are equally welcome to sit back and enjoy the comedy.
Suitable for ages 6 and up, Halloween With the Rosses offers a playful Halloween outing for families, couples, and anyone who loves classic television comedy and quality live theater entertainment.
EVENT DETAILS
Production: Halloween With the Rosses
Presented by: Melonlight Theater
Location: Downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Format: Immersive live theater
Duration: Approximately 75 minutes
Ages: 6 and up
Tickets: $22–$67
Additional details: Costumes encouraged; BYOB; complimentary Halloween treat included
Performance dates and times: Most Fridays and Saturday now thru Nov 14th
Tickets: https://www.melonlight.com/halloween-with-the-rosses
ABOUT MELONLIGHT THEATER
Melonlight Theater is an independent immersive theater in downtown Eureka Springs, Arkansas, owned and operated by Raymond and Emily Ulibarri. The company creates original productions and distinctive live entertainment experiences that bring audiences closer to the action and reimagine what a night at the theater can be.
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