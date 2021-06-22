FROZEN JR to be Presented by The Royal Players

The Young Players will present Disney's Frozen JR. July 15-18, 2021 at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market Street, in downtown Benton. Sponsored by Everett Buick GMC, the enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. Director for the Royal production is Tanner Oglesby. Show times are July 15-18 at 7 p.m. and July 17-18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (60+), military, and college students, and $6 for students (ages 3 - 12th grade).

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! The Young Players production includes Ruby Reeves as Elsa, Bee Golleher as Anna, and Travis Loftis as Olaf. Young Elsa is played by Lauren Lasseigne and Young Anna is played by Jenna Thaxton (July 15th & 17th 7p, July 18th 2 p.m.) and Addison Glaze (July 16th & 18th 7 p.m., July 17th 2 p.m.) Beau Goldthorpe is Kristoff, with Cameron Compton as Sven. Braden Lisowe is Hans. The roles of Bulda and Pabbie are played by Addison Lumpkins and Lila Bass, Reagan McCartney is Oaken. The King and Queen of Arendell are Brock Campbell as King Agnarr and Karis Martin as Queen Induna, David Garrett is the Duke of Weselton. The Snow Chorus includes Abi Blankenship, Evie Summers, Sascha Bass, Addison Glaze and Jenna Thaxton. The Young Snow Chorus is Madison Campbell, Magnolia Vincent, Nyla Newton, Spencer Forga, and Reese von Storch. Ensemble members include Lily Hipskind, Abby Grace Neufer, Abigail Haggard, Aimslee Minner, Ana Blaise Rebsamen, Anika Meyer, Augustus Haggard, Ava Tillery, Avery Tyler, Bethany Davis, Cadence Earles, Denver Allen, Elaine Fose, Gracie Diggs, Audrey Ramsey, Katy Oppenhuizen, Klaire Kilburn, Maddie Welch, Malia Campbell, Morgan Dean, Nate Palmer, Quinn McCullough, Schally Meyer, and Taylor Ann Pitts.

Under the direction and music direction of Tanner Oglesby, the creative team includes Annslee Clay as choreographer, Taylor Bumann as student director, Jaelun Thomas as student music director, and Carissa Lumpkins, Producer. Disney's Frozen JR is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, 421 W. 54th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10019. Support for the Royal Players is provided, in part, by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, and the National Endowment of the Arts.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com beginning June 22, 2021. For questions please call 501-315-LIVE.