BWW Q&A: Shannon Jones of TheatreSquared on the regional premier of The Band's Visit

TheatreSquared and Writers Theatre Present THE BAND'S VISIT Regional Premiere The Band's Visit, the musical sensation that swept the Tony Awards after its Broadway debut, will have its regional premiere on October 11 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and will run through November 5.

The show will be a co-production with Chicago's esteemed Writers Theatre. The Band's Visit is a musical adaptation of Director/Writer Eran Kolirin's 2007 critically acclaimed movie of the same name. It debuted on Broadway in 2017, and at that year's Tony Awards, the show won ten Tony Awards, including the unofficial "Big Six" awards: Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical—one of only four shows in history to do so.

Other prestigious awards received by the production include a Grammy for Best Musical Album and Best Musical from both the Obie Awards and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards. In a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways.

An extended hit in its Broadway debut, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together. "This is a remarkable and boundlessly compassionate and humanistic piece of theater," said the Chicago Tribune's theater critic, while the New York Times—whose headline for the review trumpeted "It's time to fall in love again"—said, "This portrait of a single night in a tiny Israeli desert town confirms a lyric that arrives, like nearly everything in this remarkable show, on a breath of reluctantly romantic hope: ‘Nothing is as beautiful as something you don't expect.'"

Performances of The Band's Visit are scheduled from October 11 until November 5, with 7:30pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$64. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout. Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $199, with four play flex packages starting at $128. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts on T2 merchandise and in The Commons Bar/Café.

Shannon A. Jones (Executive Director) joined TheatreSquared in 2014, navigating roles from assistant stage manager to the helm. In her time at T2, she's managed, supported and uplifted a multitude of artists, worked as a liaison with Crystal Bridges, facilitated donor and artist engagement, mentored emerging stage managers, and has also served as a member of the TRUE initiative/TRAIN cohort of NWA. She fostered the development of T2's DEIA goals, oversees the company’s 100 employees, organizes the budgeting process, and manages the logistics for the annual Arkansas New Play Festival. She was recognized in the 2023 Northwest Arkansas Forty Under 40 class. Highlights of some of her behind-the-scenes work at T2 include Peter and the Starcatcher, The Champion and The Legend of Georgia McBride, to name a few. As a Florida native and former freelance stage manager, she's worked at theatres spanning the east coast, from Florida to Maine. She holds a BFA in Stage Management from the University of Central Florida and is a member of Actors' Equity Association.

The industry as a whole has faced a few challenging years on a number of fronts. What do you believe has allowed TheatreSquared to navigate these challenges differently from other organizations?

Shannon: TheatreSquared has an incredible capacity for adaptability and growth, which is supported by the generous spirit of our community, our supporters, and our team. We've always listened to the heartbeat of our audience, leaned on the strength of our dedicated team, and found creative solutions to keep storytelling alive. Even when challenges have arisen, our commitment to craft and community has guided our ship.

TheatreSquared is co-producing the regional premiere of 'The Band's Visit' with the esteemed Writers Theatre from Glencoe, IL, which opens soon. Can you shed some light on what made this production significant for TheatreSquared, and how do you envision its impact on the local theatre community?

Shannon: Partnering with Writers Theatre on 'The Band's Visit' has been a meaningful collaboration, built on mutual respect and shared vision. TheatreSquared is committed to bringing world-class theatre to Northwest Arkansas, and sharing a variety of stories and lived experiences onstage. This is a standout moment for T2, and it showcases the caliber of stories we can tell when we work together.

You've had an inspiring journey at TheatreSquared, transitioning from an assistant stage manager to the Executive Director. How do you think these varied roles have shaped your vision and leadership for the organization?

Shannon: I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow up alongside TheatreSquared. My varied roles have given me a unique perspective of the heartbeat of T2 -- the people. As I take a deep dive into this role,I strive to ensure everyone feels valued and heard, having seen firsthand how each role contributes to our collective success.

You've been instrumental in fostering T2's DEIA goals. Can you elaborate on what these goals are, and why they're essential for TheatreSquared and the broader theatre community?

Shannon: At the heart of T2's DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) goals is a simple principle: theatre is for everyone. We're committed to making our stages, stories, and spaces reflective of the diverse world we inhabit. When we make theatre accessible, it not only strengthens our organization, but it also revitalizes the entire theatre community, making it richer, more vibrant, and deeply inclusive.

Organizing the annual Arkansas New Play Festival is a huge undertaking. What's the importance of this festival in the local and regional theatre scene, and how does TheatreSquared ensure its continued success?

Shannon: The Arkansas New Play Festival (ANPF) is one of my favorite parts of T2! ANPF is a testament to our commitment to nurturing fresh voices and stories and it's crucial for our region and art form as it spotlights emerging talent and brings to light stories that might otherwise go unheard. Our team has worked diligently to foster a collaborative environment and we are continuously engaging with our community to discover what stories resonate with them.

In terms of programming selection, what lead to TheatreSquared picking The Band's Visit?

Shannon: Our co-production partners at Writers Theatre approached us with the possibility of collaboration for 'The Band's Visit', and we were so excited to work with them. This show had been on our radar for a while --- a story of human connection, of cultures bridging gaps, and of music as a universal language. It deeply resonated with our mission at T2 – to bring forward stories that touch hearts, provoke thought, and foster understanding. It was a natural fit, a tale we felt our audience needed and deserved.

Why should audiences come see The Band's Visit?

Shannon: 'The Band's Visit' is a heartwarming journey about finding beauty in unexpected places and forming connections where you least expect it. It's a reminder of the ties that bind us all, wrapped in a score that you'll carry in your heart long after the curtains fall. It's a universal story, told in a uniquely T2 way – and we’re thrilled to be able to share it with our community.