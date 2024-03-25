Wu-Tang Clan Announces New September Dates For Hip-Hop Residency Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following their highly-anticipated, sold-out debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas over Big Game Weekend (February 9 & 10, 2024) and March Madness (March 22 & 23, 2024), iconic hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan, has announced the extension of Las Vegas' first-ever hip-hop residency with two additional shows in September 2024.

By popular demand, “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency” will return to the stage for back-to-back performances on Friday, September 27, 2024, and Saturday, September 28, 2024. Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, March 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Featuring all nine existing group members, RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, and Cappadonna, “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency” is a tribute to the group's prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history. Throughout their debut performances at The Theater, Wu-Tang Clan welcomed thousands of fans to the venue to experience their legendary hits come to life on-stage like “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Bring Da Ruckus,” “Protect Ya Neck,” and others, receiving booming applause as the crowds held up the official “W” symbol in the air throughout their sets. Each performance was complemented by riveting visuals, high-caliber dance and martial arts routines, and more. USA Today noted the residency opened “with vigor to spread hip-hop culture world,'” and Las Vegas Weekly proclaimed the residency as a “triumph in Las Vegas” with “more substance than we could have ever hoped for.”

During their residency run, fans were offered once-in-a-lifetime, only-in-Las Vegas experiences with Wu-Tang Clan surrounding their shows, including special VIP package add-ons such as an exclusive opportunity to play a round of Blackjack with members of the group, meet & greets, pre-show toasts with members of the group, exclusive commemorative merchandise, and more. The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on these performances or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

About Wu-Tang Clan

Founded in New York City's Staten Island in the early 1990s, the Wu-Tang Clan is comprised of members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the deceased Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB). Their name is a reference to a 1983 martial arts film.

Led by the production of RZA, samples from martial arts films have thematically appeared throughout the group's music, as have samples of classic funk and soul tracks from artists like Rick James, James Brown, and Syl Johnson. As a group, Wu-Tang Clan has three platinum albums among their eight LPs, and the group's complete anthology (including solo albums) has more than 85 full-length releases. More than just rappers, Wu-Tang Clan are entrepreneurs and successful cultural influencers, with an empire that features everything from clothing lines and video games to books and acting credits.

Wu-Tang Clan on Tour

Considered by many to be the greatest hip-hop group of all time, Wu-Tang Clan has been touring as a unit since their debut record — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — came out in 1993. The now triple-platinum release vaulted the New York City group with songs like "C.R.E.A.M." (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) and "Protect Ya Neck" that are about as recognizable as anything in the rap canon.

Their live sets are a family affair, with every member of the crew representing their lyrical contributions to the Wu's eight studio albums, as well as notable cuts from the Wu-Tang solo discography. With the omnipresent Wu-Tang "W" flanking all angles of the stage, there's a familiarity to Wu-Tang Clan's music that gives their shows unique mass appeal.

Whether they're delivering the 36 Chambers record front to back on the album's 25th Anniversary Tour, or tracks from GZA's seminal Liquid Swords and Raekwon's mafioso-minded Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., or honoring the legacy of their departed brother, Ol' Dirty Bastard, every Wu-Tang Clan show is a celebration of prolific careers as individuals and especially as the most storied group in hip-hop history.