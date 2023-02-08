Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'

Melody Sweets will reveal the new series on February 14.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Las Vegas' foremost singing burlesque star, Melody Sweets is no stranger to the "big reveal"-and on February 14, you're invited to witness her biggest one yet: the world premiere of her soon-to-be-available web series, Sweets' Spot.

Imagine a sexier, more swingin' Martha Stewart set in a naughty Pee-wee's Playhouse, and you've got an inkling of what awaits you inside the Sweets' Spot. In each episode, Melody bakes a different, decadently delicious creation that inspires her outrageous, otherworldly friends to cause hilarious chaos.

Created by Melody Sweets, Melissa King-Jules, and Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in Absinthe), the six-episode web series features an all-star cast of singularly talented burlesque, comedy, and variety artists, including Piff the Magic Dragon (AGT), Voki Kalfayan (Gazillionaire in Absinthe), Miss Behave (Miss Behave Gameshow), and was shot entirely in Las Vegas by Light Forge Studios.

The first episode, "Girls Just Want to Have Sweets," will air Tuesday, February 14, where Melody is joined by special guests, Sabina Kelley, Hazel Honeysuckle (Absinthe), Skye Dee Miles (Midnight Skye at The Palms), Kasey Wilson, Buttercup (Burlesque Hall of Fame), Darby Fox (Burlesque Hall of Fame), Heather Holiday (Absinthe), Michelle L'Amour (Lost Spirits), Bradford Scobie as the evil villain Dr. Donut, and Anaïs Thomassian as his sidekick, Hole.

Sweets' Spot will premiere on www.YouTube.com/@SweetsSpotTV on February 14, with the uncensored version available to rent or buy at www.SweetsSpotTV.com.

Dubbed "The next generation showgirl" by Vegas Seven magazine, Melody Sweets is an accomplished singer, burlesque artist, and producer. Melody made her Vegas Strip debut playing The Green Fairy, a role she created and cultivated, for Absinthe, "the #1 greatest show in Las Vegas history" (Las Vegas Weekly).

Among other projects, Melody has created, produced, and starred in a series of highly-acclaimed burlesque shows at the Spiegeltent at Caesars Palace, and multiple sold-out productions of her signature show, The Sweets' Spot Live, which premiered at the city's prestigious Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The critically-acclaimed Sweets has been called "amazing" by music icon and Grammy Award-winner Sting, and has been featured in countless publications including The New York Times, New York Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Las Vegas Magazine, and The Village Voice among others.

An official objet d'art, Melody's portrait can be seen hanging in museums nationwide, including the Smithsonian Museum of American History, Washington, DC and the Harvard Fogg Museum. Visit sweetsspottv.com or follow us on Instagram at @SweetSSpotTV and @melodysweetsofficial to stay up to date.

Watch the trailer for the new series here:



