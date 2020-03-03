UP, UP & AWARD and AN EVENING WITH NIGHT RANGER Perform at The Orleans Showroom in April

The Orleans Showroom will bring highly acclaimed entertainers to The Orleans Hotel and Casino in April, including "Up, Up & Away" Starring Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. and "An Evening With" Night Ranger. April entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge, Prime Rib Loft and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

"Up, Up & Away" Starring Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr.

Saturday, April 4

"Up, Up and Away" starring Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. is a musical celebration of their iconic hits and tributes to musical legends, including The 5th Dimension and The Beatles.

McCoo and Davis will perform their celebrated pop-soul classics, including "Up, Up and Away," "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In," "Worst That Could Happen," "Stoned Soul Picnic," "Sweet Blindness," "Wedding Bell Blues" and "One Less Bell to Answer."

McCoo and Davis, both former members of The 5th Dimension, have long careers as recording artists, performers and authors. The couple has won seven Grammy Awards in addition to earning 15 gold and three platinum records. In 2004, the couple wrote a book celebrating more than 45 years of marriage and shared their secrets to staying happy. On television, the couple starred in the "The Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. Show," the first variety series starring an African-American musical couple.

McCoo and Davis have also found success in their solo careers. McCoo hosted the popular television music series "Solid Gold" for five years, and Davis accomplished his lifelong dream when he recorded a religious album titled, "Let Me Have a Dream" with gospel legend the Rev. James Cleveland.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

"An Evening With" Night Ranger

Saturday, April 18

The group earned international acclaim in the early '80s with the release of its debut album "Dawn Patrol" and its hit single, "Don't Tell Me You Love Me." Their follow-up effort, 1984's "Midnight Madness," contained Night Ranger's best-known hit, "Sister Christian," as well as "When You Close Your Eyes" and "Rock in America." "Sister Christian" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard charts. Both albums went on to receive platinum status, as did the band's third album "Seven Wishes," which was released in 1985.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Night Ranger has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide and performed for audiences around the world. The band released its latest album "Don't Let Up" in 2017 and newest single, "Truth," in 2018.

Night Ranger consists of Jack Blades on vocals and bass guitar, Kelly Keagy on drums and vocals, Brad Gillis and Keri Kelli on lead and rhythm guitar and Eric Levy on keyboard.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.





