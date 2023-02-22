Theo Von Announces Third Appearance at Encore Theater

Due to high demand, stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von has added a performance to his summer run of "The Rat Tour" at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Following his venue debut on June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2023 with two sure-to-be sold-out shows, Von will return to the stage for a third show on Friday, July 7, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and Theovon.com/tour.

New 2023 Performance Date: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Points of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and Theovon.com/tour

Limited tickets remain for Von's performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on June 30, 2023 and July 2, 2023. For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com and Theovon.com/tour.