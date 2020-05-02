The Venetian Resort Will Provide Thousands Of Meals To Las Vegas Area Homeless People

The Venetian Resort and Las Vegas Sands have partnered with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to provide 1,000 boxed meals every day, May 1-14. The thousands of boxed meals will be used by the organization for homeless outreach while its dining facility is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each boxed meal includes a "Message of LOVE," a note that shares words of encouragement submitted online by Venetian Team Members, and others from around the world.

In addition, each box is distributed with an individual Venetian Clean hygiene kit that contains body wash and lotion. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization have expressed that handwashing with soap and water is one of the most important ways of staying healthy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boxed meals are prepared daily by the resort culinary team, led by Chef Olivier Dubreuil, vice president of culinary operations at The Venetian Resort.

Anyone looking to offer further assistance to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada can visit catholiccharities.com/donate.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You