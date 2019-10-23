The Smith Center To Present A Sensory-Friendly Performance Of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, a nonprofit organization, will present a sensory-friendly performance of Broadway's #1 holiday hit Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. To make live theater more accessible for all community members, this performance will be specially designed for audience members with sensory sensitivities and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. Accommodations include the reduction of jarring noises and lights throughout the performance and providing designated quiet areas in the lobby for audience members to take breaks as needed.

Tickets for the performance start at $19 and are available for purchase at TheSmithCenter.com/SensoryFriendly.

"Our Smith Center team works hard to provide a welcoming environment for anyone who wishes to experience the magic of live performance," said Myron Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center. "With this show, we hope to see many community members with special needs enjoy a heartwarming production with their families and friends, making holiday memories together."

Providing an inclusive and accommodating theater environment, this performance will offer specially trained ushers to assist as needed. Audience members will also be provided with comprehensive, pre-show guides to help prepare for each step of their visit.

The performance will further include relaxed theater etiquette for audience members to enter and exit as needed, with guests allowed to use mobile devices for communication purposes.

The Smith Center presented its first sensory-friendly performance in April 2018 of family show "Shh! We Have a Plan." Since then, The Smith Center has pursued ongoing opportunities to present more sensory-friendly performances, including presenting its first sensory-friendly performance of a Broadway production in November 2018, Disney's "The Lion King." This presentation proved a widespread success, with over 1,000 Southern Nevada families attending.

The Smith Center's Education and Outreach Department plans extensively for all sensory-friendly performances, including consulting with numerous community organizations and attending sensory-friendly productions across the country.

For more information about The Smith Center and its education and outreach efforts, visit www.TheSmithCenter.com.





