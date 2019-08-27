The Smith Center Presents DRIVING MISS DAISY

A heartwarming and thought-provoking story of an unlikely friendship, the Pullitzer Prize-winning production of Driving Miss Daisy will perform at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Tickets for the one-night engagement starring longtime TV stars Clarence Gilyard, of Las Vegas, and Sheree J. Wilson, best known for their roles on "Walker, Texas Ranger," start at $20 and are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

Still as relevant and heartwarming as its debut more than 30 years ago and delivered by a highly-acclaimed cast, Driving Miss Daisy brings a witty and nuanced approach to race relations in America through the telling of an unlikely and inspiring friendship that blossoms between "Daisy Werthan," a 72-year old Jewish woman from Atlanta, and "Hoke Colburn," her African-American chauffeur who is hired against her will by her son, "Boolie."

The role of "Daisy" will be brought to life by Sheree J. Wilson, who earned a global fanbase starring in two hugely popular and long-running television series, including her celebrated role as "April Stevens" in "Dallas" and co-starring role as "Alex Cahill-Walker" for the full eight-year run of "Walker, Texas Ranger" opposite Chuck Norris.

Clarence Gilyard, costarring as "Hoke," offers an extensive career across theater, television and the silver screen as well as teaching actors, directors, and producers in the College of Fine Arts at UNLV, serving as a tenured professor for 13 years. Gilyard remains best known for his roles as "Jimmy Trivette" on hit TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger" and as "Conrad McMasters" on the iconic television series "Matlock." Gilyard has also appeared in numerous feature films, including "Die Hard," "Top Gun" and "The Karate Kid, Part II."

Rick Bugg, playing "Boolie," serves as director and theater professor at Southern Utah University and founded the popular Neil Simon Festival in Cedar City. He has appeared in many television series and feature films, including "Touched By an Angel."

Tickets for Driving Miss Daisy at The Smith Center's Reynolds Hall range from $20-65, plus applicable tax and fees, and are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com, by phone at 702.749.2000, or in-person at The Smith Center box office located at 361 Symphony Park Ave.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You