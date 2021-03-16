The Iconic Vegas Showgirl Makes A Comeback In BURLESQ

As Las Vegas showrooms make a comeback under relaxed pandemic protocols, the iconic Vegas showgirl is enjoying a revival in "BurlesQ," the all-female revue which opened in December 2020 at Alexis Park Resort Las Vegas.

First introduced in 1952 at the Sands Casino with headliner Danny Thomas, the showgirl with glittery, feathered and lavish costumes became a worldwide symbol for The City of Entertainment. From "Minsky's Follies" at the Desert Inn to the "Lido de Paris" at the Stardust Casino to "Les Folies Bergère" at the Tropicana, the 1950's and 1960's were the golden era of the Vegas showgirl.

The decades-long run of the iconic showgirl came to an end in February 2016 when "Jubilee," the last of the city's showgirl revues, packed up its feathers and Swarovski crystal G-strings and ended its 34-year run. The showgirl left The Vegas Strip and was relegated to appearances at corporate events, political functions and trade shows.

For 12 years, Cari Byers performed in "Les Folies Bergère" as a "swing dancer" who covered the routines of other ensemble members absent from the show. Today, she is the owner of Premier Showgirls, a talent agency supplying traditional showgirls worldwide, plus the director of "BurlesQ."

"Our cast features veteran dancers whose credits include "Jubilee," "Masquerade Show in The Sky," "The Sirens of TI" and many other Sin City spectaculars," says Ms. Byers. "Just like their iconic predecessors, they are classically trained with skills in ballet, jazz and modern dance. And of course, their costumes include the requisite feather headdresses, sequined G-strings and sparkling pasties."

"BurlesQ, which is pronounced Burles - Qu, is not only a revival of the iconic Vegas showgirl, but also of classic American burlesque with cabaret, comedy and striptease," added Ms. Byers.

"In addition to our dancers, we're pleased to feature special gust star April Brucker, American's foremost female ventriloquist, who has appeared on numerous television shows worldwide," said Ms. Byers.

"Hosting the show is veteran Vegas comic Sean E. Cooper who was named as a 'Best of Las Vegas' comedian in 2018," added Ms. Byers.

'While it's been challenging to stage a revue under pandemic protocols with masked dancers and a socially distanced audience, we're extremely proud that we've been consistently selling-out our couples-friendly show and performing for appreciative crowds," said Ms. Byers.

'BurlesQ' is presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 p.m. in the Athena Showroom at Alexis Park Resort Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49.95 and are available online at www.Ticketkite.com.