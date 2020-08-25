The Douglas Coleman Talk Show Hosts A New Video Edition Show That Replicates Real Life

The Douglas Coleman Show VE is designed to be a virtual talk show.

DJC Productions Las Vegas announces a new video edition (VE) of The Douglas Coleman Show podcast. The VE show is a full, three-camera studio production that incorporates the guest into the studio set from the comfort of their home or office.

Unlike a typical video phone call, The Douglas Coleman Show VE is designed to be a virtual talk show. It has a relaxed living room vibe and shows the host and guest looking at each other - appearing to be together in the same room.

"I remember seeing an old kinescope of Edward R. Murrow's 'Person to Person' show from the 1950s and I thought we could do a modern-day version of it," Douglas Coleman, the show's host says.

With more and more people turning to video calls, Coleman sought to do something different from the typical split screen Skype phone call that's turning up everywhere. He wanted a show that would bring people together more.

"With everyone's busy schedule and especially now with COVID, we wanted our show to replicate real human interaction as much as possible," Coleman says. "We wanted to create the natural flow of two people having a conversation, even if they couldn't actually be in the same room together."

The Douglas Coleman Show VE will offer guests a unique show experience format that will showcase their music, book, film or whatever else they want to spotlight.

The Douglas Coleman Show VE charges a studio and production fee of only $49.99. This includes cross promotion of guest appearances on all of its social media platforms. Authors and musicians who appear on the show will also have their profiles featured on its website.

For more information: https://www.douglascolemanmusic.com/dcs/

