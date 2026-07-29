BUCK A POEM to Debut as Open-Door Playhouse's Latest Podcast Play

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Open-Door Playhouse will continue its series of short plays in podcast form with the premiere of Buck A Poem, a new play by Steven Doloff, beginning August 12, 2026.

The play follows Carol, a street poet who creates custom poems on her typewriter for one dollar each. As she encounters a variety of customers, one unexpected visitor offers her an opportunity to take her craft in a new direction.

Directed by Severina Mijan, Buck A Poem stars Christine Uhebe as Carol, Rosemary Thomas as Noreen, Justice Davis as Matt, and Hessel Evelaar as Luca Diaz.

New York-based playwright Steven Doloff's work has been produced on stage, streamed, and broadcast on radio in more than a dozen U.S. states, as well as Canada and Australia. His plays include Can We Talk?, Florida, That Thing with Feathers, The Waiting Room, and My Coffee with Andy.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched in September 2020 as an online theater podcast inspired by the radio dramas of the 1940s and '50s. Since its inception, the nonprofit organization has presented short plays by emerging and established playwrights from around the world.

The company received a Communicator Award in 2021 for Custody, while What's Prison Like earned a Webby Award nomination in 2023. Most recently, Armstrong received the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse records its productions at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, California. All episodes are available to stream free of charge, with optional donations supporting the company's mission to develop and present new works by playwrights from the United States and abroad.

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