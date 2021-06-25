THE BEATLES LOVE by Cirque du Soleil to Return to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in August

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil will make its grand return to The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2021. The iconic show is also celebrating its 15th anniversary. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/love.

A Cirque du Soleil creation and co-production with Apple Corps Ltd. and MGM Resorts International, LOVE celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip as a cast of 70 artists showcase aerial acrobatics, vibrant visuals and high energy choreography on a 360-degree stage. Since opening to rave reviews on June 30, 2006, LOVE has performed to more than 10 million audience members and has been honored with three GRAMMY Awards.

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. through October 2, and Tuesday - Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. beginning October 5. On sale now, tickets start at $79.