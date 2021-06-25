Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BEATLES LOVE by Cirque du Soleil to Return to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in August

pixeltracker

The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip!

Jun. 25, 2021  
THE BEATLES LOVE by Cirque du Soleil to Return to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in August

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil will make its grand return to The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2021. The iconic show is also celebrating its 15th anniversary. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/love.

A Cirque du Soleil creation and co-production with Apple Corps Ltd. and MGM Resorts International, LOVE celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip as a cast of 70 artists showcase aerial acrobatics, vibrant visuals and high energy choreography on a 360-degree stage. Since opening to rave reviews on June 30, 2006, LOVE has performed to more than 10 million audience members and has been honored with three GRAMMY Awards.

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. through October 2, and Tuesday - Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. beginning October 5. On sale now, tickets start at $79.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. thru 10/2

Tuesday - Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from 10/5

7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY

8/26, 8/29, 8/30, 9/2, 9/5, 9/6, 9/9, 9/13, 9/16, 9/20

DARK DAYS

Tuesday and Wednesday through 9/29

Sunday and Monday from 10/3-12/26

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

11/2 and 11/30-12/4

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES

12/27 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Performance times on 12/31 TBD

TICKET PRICES

Tickets starting at $79

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

Call 888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866.

Go to cirquedusoleil.com.

Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories

NOS Dance

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Tony-Winner André De Shields Visits With St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones
  • IN THE HEIGHTS Will Be Performed as Part of STAGES' 2022 Season
  • Start Meeting The Muny's Principal Casts
  • The New Jewish Theatre Returns This Fall