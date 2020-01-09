Stradivarius Violins Invade Las Vegas March 6-8

The Las Vegas Philharmonic is bringing five illustrious Stradivarius violins to Las Vegas for a series of events March 6-8, 2020 that highlight the prestigious and valuable violins produced by legendary Italian instrument-maker, Antonio Stradivari in the 17th and 18th centuries. The orchestra will feature virtuosi violinists to perform on these instruments alongside members of the Philharmonic as part of the organization's annual gala to raise funds for their education and community engagement programs.

World-renowned guest artists Margaret Batjer, Adele Anthony, Cho-Liang Lin and Eugene Drucker will join Concertmaster, De Ann Letourneau for these exclusive performances, demonstrating what makes these violins the "best of the best". Batjer will play the 1716 Milstein Stradivarius, Anthony the 1728 Milanollo Stradivarius, Lin the 1715 Titian Stradivarius and Drucker the 1686 Rosgonyl Stradivarius. Letourneau will also perform on a Stradivarius, courtesy of fine instrument dealer, Bein & Fushi.

Festa Stradivari kicks off the three-day celebration on Friday, March 6 at 6:30pm with an elegant Italian affair, including cocktails, three-course Italian feast, and an extraordinary concert experience. Four virtuosi guest soloists join Concertmaster De Ann Letourneau in a chamber music performance unlike any other. Guests will be seated on stage in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for this intimate and immersive concert, gazing into the concert hall as they share the stage with five violins and one piano playing only for them. Pianist Bernadine Blaha performs with the esteemed ensemble. This exclusive experience unveils 1500 years of musical mystery and grants attendees rare access and proximity to these instruments and artists. Individual tickets and tables are available for purchase starting at $600 and $6000 respectively. Vibrant Vegas cocktail attire encouraged (black tie optional).

On Saturday, March 7 at 8:00pm the orchestra brings an unprecedented amount of musical history to the stage at The Smith Center as they present one of the most beloved classical works, Vivaldi's Four Seasons, in an exciting and unique program. Led by the four guest violinists from Friday's Festa Stradivari gala concert, Margaret Batjer, Adele Anthony, Cho-Liang Lin and Eugene Drucker, and Concertmaster De Ann Letourneau, the show-stopping program will include violin showpieces celebrating these masterful Stradivarius violins on their own, in twos, in threes and all-together. Music Director Donato Cabrera will conduct additional selections by Bach in the evening's program. Cabrera and special guests will lead a pre-concert conversation open to all concert ticket buyers at 7:00pm, providing insights into the music and composers featured in the program. Concert tickets start at just $30. There will be a separately ticketed after-party following the performance.

Sunday with a Strad concludes the three-day celebration and features brunch and Bellini's at a private residence along with experts from the Stradivari Society, fine instrument dealer Bein & Fushi and Concertmaster De Ann Letourneau for an intimate discussion and up close and personal demonstration of a variety of extraordinary violins. This event provides unparalleled access and the inside scoop on these valuable instruments and is open to premium Festa Stradivari ticket and table buyers only.

Tickets for these events are on sale now and can be obtained by contacting the Las Vegas Philharmonic at 702-258-5438. More information can be found at https://www.lvphil.org/eventpage/festa-stradivari/.





