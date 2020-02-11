Spring Events Are Popping Up At Tivoli Village

Tivoli Village is excited to announce a roster of fun and unique event concepts coming to the sprawling, open-air property starting Spring of 2020. Beginning this March, enjoy events that appeal to families, art lovers, shopping enthusiasts and culinary aficionados alike. Also, enjoy exclusive incentives and discounts from select Tivoli Village Retailers.

Live Music Fridays

Get lost in the streets of Tivoli Village with LIVE Music Fridays featuring local acoustic acts. Starting Fri, Mar. 6, stroll Las Vegas' own European village, enjoying the carefully-crafted retailers, services, dining options and array of possibilities to explore, paired with live music to elevate the atmosphere heading into the weekend.

Date: Fri., Mar. 6, recurring every Friday

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome

The Locals' Market

Tivoli Village brings The Locals' Market to the locals every Saturday, beginning Mar. 7, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Check out handmade items, retail, food, beverage, and more. Make it an event for the whole family with live music, bounce houses, kids' games, face painters and a variety of brunch specials from Tivoli's dining collection.

Date: Sat., Mar. 7, recurring every Saturday

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary

Stencil Artista's Outdoor Mural Gallery

Follow along as local community artist, Stencil Artista, brings his urban stencil showmanship, transforming traditional street art into Instagram-worthy snapshots one stroke at a time. On Sat. Mar. 7, watch his first painting come to life right before your eyes and see the gallery grow with brand new additions each month.

Date: Sat. Mar. 7

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary

Kids Community Day

Families are invited to join Tivoli Village for a day full of memories and fun at this free community event! There will be a lineup of featured interactive demonstrations and activities throughout the day, including interactive children demonstrations, raffles, food, music, ongoing crafts, bounce castles, face painting, a balloon artist and more. This event will take place at The Piazza next to Restoration Hardware.

Date: Sat., Mar. 14

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary

National Siblings' Day

Join St. Jude's Ranch at Tivoli Village for their Fifth Annual National Sibling Day celebration on Sat., April 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. taking place at the open-air Piazza. Siblings that are separated in the foster care system will join together for an afternoon of fun and making memories. Enjoy food, games, live entertainment and special guests, all gathered together to celebrate the lives of at-risk families. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

Date: Sat., April 11

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary

Best Buddies Charity Walk

Join Best Buddies at Tivoli Village on Sat., April 18 for the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The walk plays a key role in funding Best Buddies programs dedicated to one-to-one friendships, leadership development, and integrated job opportunities for individuals with IDD.

Date: Sat., April 18

Time: Check-in: 7:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 8:30 a.m.

Walk: 9 a.m.

Celebrations: until 11 a.m.

Register to Walk: https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/lasvegas

Paws Festival

The 2020 Paws Festival will be filled with furry family fun on Sun., April 26 at Tivoli Village. Shop, dine and meet an array of adoptable pups looking for their forever home. There will be live bands, food trucks, and many vendors to choose from. Attendees will be able to dine patio-side participating restaurants located around Tivoli Village.

Whether it's breakfast with your bulldog at Leone Cafe or brunch with your beagle at Hamptons, always have pets on a leash and clean up after them. Interested non-profits, corporations, and community organizers seeking vendor and sponsorship opportunities can contact 702-323-9112.

Date: Sun., April 26

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary





