Smith Center Aims to Reopen in October 2021

The venue hopes to announce their Broadway season within a few weeks time.

Mar. 22, 2021  
The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported that the Smith Center is aiming to reopen in October 2021, after having to close its doors due to the pandemic. President and CEO of The Smith Center, Myron Martin, shared, "We're anxious for patrons to come back, our employees to come back, I'm anxious to come back, and it's almost certain to be in the fall... At this point, it's more likely to be October than any date."

Check out the full story HERE.

Of the Center's venues, Martin shared, "Myron's could conceivably open sooner than Reynolds, but the realities of big Broadway shows are we have to get 80- to 90-percent sold to break even. We're not going to open until we can do that."

He revealed that Hamilton is in Smith Center's upcoming plans for Reynolds Hall.

Martin stated, "We're hoping to announce the upcoming Broadway season in a few weeks," Martin said. "But when I try to look in the crystal ball, I find that nobody knows."

Read the full story HERE.


