Sebastian Maniscalco Will Return To Wynn Las Vegas With Additional 'Nobody Does This Tour' in August

Following four successful, sold-out shows over Father's Day weekend, comedy superstar Sebastian Maniscalco will return to Wynn Las Vegas with additional performances of his fan favorite "Nobody Does This Tour" later this summer. Maniscalco will take the stage at Encore Theater for back-to-back shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Tickets for these performances go on sale today, Monday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Performance Dates: Aug. 20-21; 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Monday, June 21; 10 a.m. PT

Price: Starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Call Center (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com

Returning to Encore Theater for his fifth run, Maniscalco continues to receive audience acclaim for his hilarious observational humor. With a career spanning more than two decades, Maniscalco is known world-wide for his stand-up comedy expertise, as well as his on-screen talents including his acclaimed role in Martin Scorsese's 2019 hit film The Irishman.