Sebastian Maniscalco Set To Return To Wynn Las Vegas With All-New YOU BOTHER ME Tour

Jun. 10, 2019  

Following his successful debut at Wynn Las Vegas in May, comedy superstar Sebastian Maniscalco will make his return to the Encore Theater for a second headlining engagement in Oct. 2019. For two nights only, Maniscalco will present his all-new You Bother Me tour with back-to-back performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets for all performances go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Fresh off a wildly popular, two-year-plus run on his Stay Hungry tour, Billboard's inaugural Comedian of the Year is back with the You Bother Me tour, which is currently set to visit 12 cities in the U.S. and Canada throughout its fall run. The celebrated comedian saw sold-out shows during his first-ever run at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater over Memorial Day Weekend, receiving audience acclaim for his observational humor.

Ticket Information

  • Dates: Oct. 12-13, 2019
  • Public On-Sale: Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT
  • Price: $59.50-$155 plus applicable fees
  • Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Not only has the star power of Maniscalco rocketed upward in the past few years thanks to shows described by Billboard as "devastatingly full force comedy," but also due to his high-energy Netflix Original special - Stay Hungry - streaming now. And although he may not have started his career in film, Maniscalco's loyal fans will continue to see more acting roles from him with a performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorcese's The Irishman on Netflix this fall.

For more information, visit sebastianlive.com.



