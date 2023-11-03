Scorpions Returning to Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino With New Las Vegas Headlining Residency

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album, Love at First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits.

Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions – Love at First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band's popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

“We‘re very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater. We can‘t wait to share our new show with our fans in the U.S., celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love at First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it‘s gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!”- Klaus Meine (Scorpions).

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone

Citi is the official presale card of Scorpions – Love at First Sting Las Vegas at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

The nine performances going on sale are:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3

Shows begin at 8 p.m.

About Scorpions

With over 110 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including "Wind of Change," "Still Loving You," "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Send Me an Angel," and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970's with their debut album, Lonesome Crow, released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases Lovedrive, and Animal Magnetism.

In the '80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from Love at First Sting and Blackout, including multiple Top 10 singles "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "No One Like You," as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me an Angel," "Still Loving You," and "Wind of Change."

The band was also ranked #46 on VH1's Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane" also landed as #18 on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs. Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.