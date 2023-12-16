Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle

Paul Draper Becomes First American to Join The Magic Circle Leadership Council

Dec. 16, 2023

Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle

Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle

Paul Draper becomes the first American to serve at the highest level in the world's most famous magic society.

Paul Draper, the Las Vegas-based mentalist and magician, has been elected to the ruling council of The Magic Circle, the first US-based magician to hold this position on what is regarded as the world's most famous - and exclusive - magic society. King Charles III and David Copperfield are both members.

Mr. Draper said: "I am honored to take up this role, which I think will help emphasize the global appeal of magic and the importance of fostering international connections within the magical community. Magic has a global reach and is more popular now than ever. In 1944, World War Two leader Winston Churchill said the UK and the USA had a special relationship. Now we can even share magic."

Hollywood A-list Director J. J. Abrams shared his enthusiasm for Draper's magical abilities, remarking, "Paul Draper was great at our party, seriously really wonderful. I look forward to seeing another one of his shows soon."

The Magic Circle, founded in London in 1905, has more than 1,700 members worldwide and is dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of magic. Membership is exclusive, requiring magicians to prove their skills to gain entry. They pledge to uphold the society's Latin motto, "Indocilis private loqui," - meaning "not apt to disclose secrets." The society, run by a council, operates from a purpose-built HQ in London, complete with a theatre, club rooms, a library, and a museum. Magicians worldwide keep in touch via social media and can watch lectures live via Zoom. Several shows a month are open to the public.

Marvin Berglas, the President of the Magic Circle, said: "We are delighted that Paul has been elected by our members to serve on our council. His perspective as a magician and mentalist, as well as his international reach, will be invaluable as we look to further increase the prestige and reach of The Magic Circle."

Draper already serves on the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion committee for The Magic Circle, a role he also performs for The Magic Castle in Hollywood and The Society of American Magicians. He is also a senior faculty member of the McBride Magic and Mystery School in Las Vegas, recognized by the BBC as "the world's most prestigious magic school."

The Magic Circle's membership includes King Charles, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Nick Mohammed, David Copperfield, and Dynamo. Previous members included Lord Mountbatten and Rudyard Kipling.

Paul Draper is an award-winning mentalist, magician, and filmmaker. He has lectured at Fortune 500 companies and universities as an anthropologist and communications expert. With an extensive background as the House magician for the Venetian Casino in Las Vegas and performances for Disneyland, corporate events, and television shows, Draper continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Watch the Paul Draper Mentalism Performance Demo Reel on YouTube here.

Visit his official website a https://pauldraper.com for the latest news from Draper, bookings, and much more.



