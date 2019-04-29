Paul Anka Returns To Las Vegas With The Songs of Frank Sinatra At The Smith Center

Apr. 29, 2019  

Back at The Smith Center by high demand, Paul Anka returns to Las Vegas with his concert entitled, Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way on Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. and will be available at TheSmithCenter.com or by calling 702.749.2000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 702.749.2349.

"The Anka Sings Sinatra tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra" explained Mr. Anka. "It will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 60th anniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way!"

Paul Anka has been celebrated worldwide as a true entertainment legend. The only artist with a song in the Billboard Top 100 throughout seven consecutive decades, the singer/songwriter boasts a lengthy roster of timeless hits such as "My Way," "Put Your Head On My Shoulder," "She's a Lady" and "Puppy Love."



