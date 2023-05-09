Open-Door Playhouse to Debut A FALLIING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST in June

A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST is the tale of a microphone, a meteorite and true love that transcends time!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

U2 Adds Additional Dates to Las Vegas Residency Photo 1 U2 Adds Additional Dates to Las Vegas Residency
U2 Add Fives New Dates to Las Vegas Residency Photo 2 U2 Add Fives New Dates to Las Vegas Residency
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 3 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At V Photo 4 Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 2023

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox To Bring LIFE IN THE PAST LANE Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, November 2023

On June 13, 2023, the classic American radio show gets a modern twist, as TV, Broadway and Rock stars join forces for the new musical: A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST. Non-profit radio theatre company OPEN DOOR PLAYHOUSE -- a 501c3 giving voice to new writers and actors -- proudly premieres this show, sponsored in part by Shure Audio International and produced by Stage For A New Age (in cooperation with We Make Movies Productions).

A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST is the tale of a microphone, a meteorite and true love that transcends time! The story is set in a combination drive in/diner in Sylacauga, Alabama that famously shows the worst sci-fi movies ever made and boasts a small piece of a meteorite that historically fell on Anne Hodges in 1954. When Gabby's best friend Mo brings her Hollywood band The Flutterbyes to town, they plug in a vintage microphone once used by Elvis that mysteriously opens a wormhole in space and transports the cast back in time. Will Gabby learn hidden secrets of her family's past? Will Mo find love at first sight? How will Gabby, Mo and The Flutterbyes find their way back home to 2023? How did real life suddenly become another bad sci-fi movie? Running just under 90 minutes, A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST, is divided into four episodes (with ridiculous commericals) to allow fans to listen wherever and whenever they can.

THE CAST:

  • Comedy greats Dave Foley (KIDS IN THE HALL, NEWS RADIO, YOUNG SHELDON) and Gary Anthony Williams (RENO 911, THE OUTLAW Johnny Black, BOONDOCKS);
  • TV bad boy/hearthrob Antonio Jaramillo (MAYANS M.C., SHADES OF BLUE);
  • Broadway actresses Crissy Guerrero (IN THE HEIGHTS), Kacee Clanton (A NIGHT WITH JANIS) and Maureen Davis (INTO THE WOODS)
  • Aaron Lyons (PULP SHAKESPEARE);
  • Newly-infamous all girl, all star sextet THE FLUTTERBYES (Maureen Davis, Sonia Sanchez, Claire Gohst, Paula Keane, Emi Desire, Roni Lee) whose collective concert credits include DICK DALE, BERLIN, VAN HALEN, Joan Jett, BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY, DEKE DICKERSON, JAMES INTVELD and BIG SANDY.

A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST was recorded at Studiopolis in Los Angeles by acclaimed voiceover engineer Bryan Showalter and veteran voiceover artist and director Richard Malmos. Custom Foley sound effects were created by Jeffrey Gardner (The Kennedy Center, LA Theatreworks and Cecily Strong's lauded "Search For Sign's of Intelligent Life" at the Center Theatre Group).

Dave Rodgers cowrote the script with Davis. Rodgers -- assistant to Anne Bancroft and now Mel Brooks -- also collabora- torated on the musical "Valley of Kings," with Dan Studney and Kevin Murphy (author of REEFER MADNESS and HEATHERS musicals). The soundtrack is comprised of several songs released by three bands fronted by Davis: the afore- mentioned THE FLUTTERBYES; Alt Country Outlaws THE FLUTTERBIES; and Rockabilly Darlings MAUREEN & THE MERCURY 5. Two songs were previously and prominently featured in the George Clooney's Oscar-Winning movie,

THE DESCENDANTS. Music producers were: Claire Gohst, Scotty Lund, Sylvain Carton, Bart Ryan and Grammy-winner Seth Atkins Horan, A sample listening list can be found on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/2Ecgu4L

A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST played to SRO audiences at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 but was shelved due to the pandemic. The new audio-only version -- co-produced by Davis, Allyson Sereboff and Jules Quaas -- is the first post-pandemic mounting anywhere.

Open-Door Playhouse presents Theater Podcast in the form of the radio dramas of the 1930s-50s, streaming free on Amazon, Itunes and Spotify. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization and therefore, all contributions are tax-deductible To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

Don Barnharts Delirious Comedy Club Wraps Up Final Week At Current Location Photo
Don Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club Wraps Up Final Week At Current Location

Downtown's premier comedy club is wrapping up its final week at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino before moving on to an even bigger location.

Open-Door Playhouse to Debut HOW WE HEAL This Month Photo
Open-Door Playhouse to Debut HOW WE HEAL This Month

Open-Door Playhouse will present How We Heal in podcast format beginning Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22 Photo
Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, Tim Dillon, announces his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive performance of “Tim Dillon: Live.” Guests can catch Dillon's performance Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Las Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez Hilton Photo
Las Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez Hilton

The Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts will host a celebration of Liberace's contributions to Las Vegas, the arts community, and pop culture with a charity benefit on May 17th, 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

Don Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club Wraps Up Final Week At Current LocationDon Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club Wraps Up Final Week At Current Location
Open-Door Playhouse to Debut HOW WE HEAL This MonthOpen-Door Playhouse to Debut HOW WE HEAL This Month
Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22
Las Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez HiltonLas Vegas to Celebrate Liberace With Charity Benefit Hosted By Perez Hilton

Videos

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows
Notoriety (1/19-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dress Blues
Open-Door Playhouse (4/12-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How We Heal
Open-Door Playhouse (5/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woman on the 97th Floor
Open-Door Playhouse (4/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Falling Star at Buzzard's Roost
Open-Door Playhouse (6/13-7/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU