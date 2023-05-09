Open-Door Playhouse to Debut A FALLIING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST in June

On June 13, 2023, the classic American radio show gets a modern twist, as TV, Broadway and Rock stars join forces for the new musical: A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST. Non-profit radio theatre company OPEN DOOR PLAYHOUSE -- a 501c3 giving voice to new writers and actors -- proudly premieres this show, sponsored in part by Shure Audio International and produced by Stage For A New Age (in cooperation with We Make Movies Productions).

A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST is the tale of a microphone, a meteorite and true love that transcends time! The story is set in a combination drive in/diner in Sylacauga, Alabama that famously shows the worst sci-fi movies ever made and boasts a small piece of a meteorite that historically fell on Anne Hodges in 1954. When Gabby's best friend Mo brings her Hollywood band The Flutterbyes to town, they plug in a vintage microphone once used by Elvis that mysteriously opens a wormhole in space and transports the cast back in time. Will Gabby learn hidden secrets of her family's past? Will Mo find love at first sight? How will Gabby, Mo and The Flutterbyes find their way back home to 2023? How did real life suddenly become another bad sci-fi movie? Running just under 90 minutes, A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST, is divided into four episodes (with ridiculous commericals) to allow fans to listen wherever and whenever they can.

THE CAST:

A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST was recorded at Studiopolis in Los Angeles by acclaimed voiceover engineer Bryan Showalter and veteran voiceover artist and director Richard Malmos. Custom Foley sound effects were created by Jeffrey Gardner (The Kennedy Center, LA Theatreworks and Cecily Strong's lauded "Search For Sign's of Intelligent Life" at the Center Theatre Group).

Dave Rodgers cowrote the script with Davis. Rodgers -- assistant to Anne Bancroft and now Mel Brooks -- also collabora- torated on the musical "Valley of Kings," with Dan Studney and Kevin Murphy (author of REEFER MADNESS and HEATHERS musicals). The soundtrack is comprised of several songs released by three bands fronted by Davis: the afore- mentioned THE FLUTTERBYES; Alt Country Outlaws THE FLUTTERBIES; and Rockabilly Darlings MAUREEN & THE MERCURY 5. Two songs were previously and prominently featured in the George Clooney's Oscar-Winning movie,

THE DESCENDANTS. Music producers were: Claire Gohst, Scotty Lund, Sylvain Carton, Bart Ryan and Grammy-winner Seth Atkins Horan, A sample listening list can be found on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/2Ecgu4L

A FALLING STAR AT BUZZARD'S ROOST played to SRO audiences at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 but was shelved due to the pandemic. The new audio-only version -- co-produced by Davis, Allyson Sereboff and Jules Quaas -- is the first post-pandemic mounting anywhere.

Open-Door Playhouse presents Theater Podcast in the form of the radio dramas of the 1930s-50s, streaming free on Amazon, Itunes and Spotify. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization