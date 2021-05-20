O by Cirque du Soleil to Return to the Stage in July

"O" by Cirque du Soleil will make its long-awaited return to the renowned theater, an aquatic marvel set inside Bellagio Resort & Casino on Thursday, July 1. Tickets for performances are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/O.

On May 18, while preparing to resume the beloved production and to commemorate the show's upcoming return, artists and crew members gathered to make the first celebratory splash in the world-famous pool, since closing the doors more than a year ago.

Debuting in 1998, "O" is known around the globe for its award-winning acrobatics and synchronized swimming routines inside a 1.5-million-gallon pool expertly crafted to dazzle audience members from every angle. The new updated schedule includes nightly performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

SHOW SCHEDULE Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY July 1, 4, 7-8, 11, 14-15, 21-22 DARK DAYS Monday and Tuesday ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS Aug. 25 Oct. 13 Dec. 1-14 Additional Performances September 29 TICKET PRICES Tickets starting at $79 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: Call 888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866 Go to www.cirquedusoleil.com/O or www.bellagio.com

MGM Resorts' comprehensive "Seven-Point Safety Plan" is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com. The Company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols.

