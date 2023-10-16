O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated 25 Years At Bellagio With Special Procession, Reception And Performance, October 15

Evening included Cirque du Soleil founders, performers, executives, day one artists and more.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre; Costume Contest, Meet & Gree Photo 3 Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre
Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company Photo 4 Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company

O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated 25 Years At Bellagio With Special Procession, Reception And Performance, October 15

O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated 25 Years At Bellagio With Special Procession, Reception And Performance, October 15

Created from the revolutionary minds of Guy Laliberté, Gilles Ste-Croix and the late Franco Dragone, “O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrated 25 magnificent years at Bellagio Resort & Casino Sunday, Oct. 15, further solidifying the production's legacy on the Las Vegas Strip. A flagship production for the world-renowned entertainment group, “O” combines aquatic artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance to create an impact echoed around the world.

“O” kicked off the celebration with a vibrant procession through Bellagio, led by the show's iconic carousel horse. Costumed performers paraded through the casino, delighting hotel guests and fans before ending in front of “O” Theatre. Following the magical moment, the festivities continued with a VIP pre-show reception at Jasmine where invited guests mingled over cocktails and light bites.

Ahead of the parade Cirque du Soleil, unveiled a commemorative plaque in the “O” Theatre Lobby honoring Franco Dragone, the show's original writer and director whose incomparable artistic vision was paramount to the production's ongoing success. Dragone once said, “Welcome to a place where all the world is water and the stage is all the world.” “O” continues to blend the concept of infinity and the elegance of water's pure form.

The “O” cast took the sold-out audience on an ethereal voyage of incredible acrobatics and artistic swimming to end the memorable evening. Following a well-earned standing ovation, Cirque du Soleil co-founders Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix, President and CEO Stefane Lefebvre and President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division Eric Grilly joined the cast on stage to take a photo commemorating the milestone anniversary.

“25 years is a testament to the timelessness that is ‘O' and the incredible work the performers and crew have put in, both past and current,” said Eric Grilly, President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “25 years is not only an honor but also an extraordinary accomplishment that we owe to our longtime fans and resort partner, MGM Resorts.”

Since opening October 15, 1998, “O” has welcomed millions of guests from across the globe, accounting for 19.1 million tickets sold. The aquatic masterpiece has outsold Broadway record setters including “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Lion King,” making it the most successful single production show around the world.

“O” performs Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/O.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDI Photo
Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELL

Las Vegas pop-up chef, author, and television personality Alicia Shevetone will premiere the first episode of Season 2 of Sin City Kitchen with headliner and comedienne Luenell during a private watch party on Oct. 17.

2
Sin Sity Sisters To Host 80s-Themed Project Nunway Charity Event Photo
Sin Sity Sisters To Host 80s-Themed Project Nunway Charity Event

Join the Sin Sity Sisters in Las Vegas for their annual fundraising event, Project Nunway! Enjoy an 80s-themed fashion competition featuring local designers and performances by RuPaul Drag Race alums Chad Michaels and Alexis Mateo. Proceeds support the Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP). Get your tickets now!

3
Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre Photo
Celebrate Halloween with Katy Perry at Resorts World Theatre

Ahead of her final performances of Katy Perry: PLAY at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, the venue headliner and global pop superstar Katy Perry will celebrate the Halloween performance of her spectacular residency in a PLAY-ful way. Find out all of the details on their special Halloween plans here!

4
Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company Photo
Feature: Step Into the Twisted World Of ABANDON At Vegas Theatre Company

The month of October is a time of all things spooky and scary. Abandon is the frightening new theatrical experience performed at Vegas Theatre Company through Oct. 31.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Eggs in Las Vegas Eggs
Open-Door Playhouse (10/17-11/17)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
I'm Not Alice in Wonderland in Las Vegas I'm Not Alice in Wonderland
Open-Door Playhouse (10/04-11/04)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room in Las Vegas The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room
Open-Door Playhouse (10/12-11/12)
Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny! in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You