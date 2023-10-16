O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrated 25 Years At Bellagio With Special Procession, Reception And Performance, October 15

Created from the revolutionary minds of Guy Laliberté, Gilles Ste-Croix and the late Franco Dragone, “O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrated 25 magnificent years at Bellagio Resort & Casino Sunday, Oct. 15, further solidifying the production's legacy on the Las Vegas Strip. A flagship production for the world-renowned entertainment group, “O” combines aquatic artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance to create an impact echoed around the world.

“O” kicked off the celebration with a vibrant procession through Bellagio, led by the show's iconic carousel horse. Costumed performers paraded through the casino, delighting hotel guests and fans before ending in front of “O” Theatre. Following the magical moment, the festivities continued with a VIP pre-show reception at Jasmine where invited guests mingled over cocktails and light bites.

Ahead of the parade Cirque du Soleil, unveiled a commemorative plaque in the “O” Theatre Lobby honoring Franco Dragone, the show's original writer and director whose incomparable artistic vision was paramount to the production's ongoing success. Dragone once said, “Welcome to a place where all the world is water and the stage is all the world.” “O” continues to blend the concept of infinity and the elegance of water's pure form.

The “O” cast took the sold-out audience on an ethereal voyage of incredible acrobatics and artistic swimming to end the memorable evening. Following a well-earned standing ovation, Cirque du Soleil co-founders Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix, President and CEO Stefane Lefebvre and President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division Eric Grilly joined the cast on stage to take a photo commemorating the milestone anniversary.

“25 years is a testament to the timelessness that is ‘O' and the incredible work the performers and crew have put in, both past and current,” said Eric Grilly, President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “25 years is not only an honor but also an extraordinary accomplishment that we owe to our longtime fans and resort partner, MGM Resorts.”

Since opening October 15, 1998, “O” has welcomed millions of guests from across the globe, accounting for 19.1 million tickets sold. The aquatic masterpiece has outsold Broadway record setters including “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Lion King,” making it the most successful single production show around the world.

“O” performs Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/O.