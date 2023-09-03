Noah Gardenswartz and Caitlin Peluffo Highlight The September 2023 Lineup at the Comedy Cellar

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the September 2023 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at the link below or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.



UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 (SHOWCASE):

Yamaneika Saunders, John Joseph, Dustin Ybarra, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Yamaneika Saunders (Writers Guild Award Winnerm "The Tonight Show", Comedy Central Presents, Showtime's "Nasty Show", "Grown and sexy" on VH1, "The Degenerates" on Netflix, LaffMobb/Laff Tracks on TruTV, Roast Battle on Comedy Central), John Jospeh (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybarcomedy Special “Was I Going Up Or Down?”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on FOX's “Gotham,” NBC's “The Player”), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 (SHOWCASE):

Yamaneika Saunders, John Joseph, Dustin Ybarra, Jimmy McMurrin, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Yamaneika Saunders (Writers Guild Award Winnerm "The Tonight Show", Comedy Central Presents, Showtime's "Nasty Show", "Grown and sexy" on VH1, "The Degenerates" on Netflix, LaffMobb/Laff Tracks on TruTV, Roast Battle on Comedy Central), John Jospeh (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybarcomedy Special “Was I Going Up Or Down?”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on FOX's “Gotham,” NBC's “The Player”), Jimmy McMurrin (Funny AF, Laugh After Dark), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 (SHOWCASE):

Yamaneika Saunders, John Joseph, Dustin Ybarra, Traci Skene, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Yamaneika Saunders (Writers Guild Award Winnerm "The Tonight Show", Comedy Central Presents, Showtime's "Nasty Show", "Grown and sexy" on VH1, "The Degenerates" on Netflix, LaffMobb/Laff Tracks on TruTV, Roast Battle on Comedy Central), John Jospeh (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybarcomedy Special “Was I Going Up Or Down?”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on FOX's “Gotham,” NBC's “The Player”), Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 (SHOWCASE):

Gabriel Rutledge, Caitlin Peluffo, Trixx, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Caitlin Peluffo (“The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC's “New York's Funniest”), Trixx (“Just For Laughs,” Kevin Hart's LOL Network, winner of 2018 World Series of Comedy, SiriusXM), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (SHOWCASE):

Gabriel Rutledge, Caitlin Peluffo, Trixx, Michael Yo, and Traci Skene

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Caitlin Peluffo (“The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC's “New York's Funniest”), Trixx (“Just For Laughs,” Kevin Hart's LOL Network, winner of 2018 World Series of Comedy, SiriusXM), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”).



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 (SHOWCASE):

Gabriel Rutledge, Caitlin Peluffo, Trixx, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Caitlin Peluffo (“The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC's “New York's Funniest”), Trixx (“Just For Laughs,” Kevin Hart's LOL Network, winner of 2018 World Series of Comedy, SiriusXM), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 (SHOWCASE):

Gabriel Rutledge, Caitlin Peluffo, Trixx, Chris Clarke, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Caitlin Peluffo (“The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC's “New York's Funniest”), Trixx (“Just For Laughs,” Kevin Hart's LOL Network, winner of 2018 World Series of Comedy, SiriusXM), Chris Clarke (winner of 2022 Laugh After Dark Comedy Festival, YouTube special titled “It's meee,” writer and featured in Rob Schneider's latest film “Daddy Daughter Trip”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 (SHOWCASE):

Noah Gardenswartz, Sophie Buddle, Tom Cotter, Landry, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half hour special), writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sophie Buddle (“Late Late Show with James Corden,” CBC's “This Hour has 22 Minutes,” JFL Canadian Keynote Address, Juno Award for “Best Stand Up Album”), Tom Cotter (“America's Got Talent,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Good Wife”), Landry (winner of The World Series of Comedy, winner of The Boston Comedy Festival), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESAY, SEPTEMBER 12 (SHOWCASE):

Noah Gardenswartz, Sophie Buddle, Tom Cotter, Landry, Michael Yo, and Jimmy McMurrin

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half hour special), writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sophie Buddle (“Late Late Show with James Corden,” CBC's “This Hour has 22 Minutes,” JFL Canadian Keynote Address, Juno Award for “Best Stand Up Album”), Tom Cotter (“America's Got Talent,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Good Wife”), Landry (winner of The World Series of Comedy, winner of The Boston Comedy Festival), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Jimmy McMurrin (Funny AF, Laugh After Dark).



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 (SHOWCASE):

Noah Gardenswartz, Sophie Buddle, Tom Cotter, Kendall Ward, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half hour special), writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sophie Buddle (“Late Late Show with James Corden,” CBC's “This Hour has 22 Minutes,” JFL Canadian Keynote Address, Juno Award for “Best Stand Up Album”), Tom Cotter (“America's Got Talent,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Good Wife”), Landry (winner of The World Series of Comedy, winner of The Boston Comedy Festival), Kendall Ward (Kevin Hart's “Hart of the City,” BET's “Comic View,” “Last Comic Standing”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 (SHOWCASE):

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half hour special), writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sophie Buddle (“Late Late Show with James Corden,” CBC's “This Hour has 22 Minutes,” JFL Canadian Keynote Address, Juno Award for “Best Stand Up Album”), Tom Cotter (“America's Got Talent,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Good Wife”), Landry (winner of The World Series of Comedy, winner of The Boston Comedy Festival), Dennis Blair (“The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-wrote the movie “Easy Money”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, Brian Scott McFadden, Gabriel Rutledge, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Jackie Fabulous ('The Tonight Show,” “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing”), Brian Scott McFadden (Comedy Central, “The David Letterman Show”), Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, Brian Scott McFadden, Gabriel Rutledge, Michael Yo, and Traci Skene

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Jackie Fabulous ('The Tonight Show,” “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing”), Brian Scott McFadden (Comedy Central, “The David Letterman Show”), Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”).



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, Brian Scott McFadden, Gabriel Rutledge, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Jackie Fabulous ('The Tonight Show,” “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing”), Brian Scott McFadden (Comedy Central, “The David Letterman Show”), Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Fabulous, Brian Scott McFadden, Gabriel Rutledge, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Jackie Fabulous ('The Tonight Show,” “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing”), Brian Scott McFadden (Comedy Central, “The David Letterman Show”), Gabriel Rutledge (winner of Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Dennis Blair (“The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-wrote the movie “Easy Money”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 (SHOWCASE):

Greer Barnes, Jenny Zigrino, Eddie Ifft, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Eddie Ifft (“Legit” on FX, “The Green Room” on Showtime, Tommy Chong 420, Showtime special) , Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR

The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has “a billion dollars' worth of comedians.”

