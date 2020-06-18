Nevada Public Radio Will Broadcast The Las Vegas Philharmonic's VEGAS STRONG

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In response to the One October tragedy, the Las Vegas Philharmonic dedicated its October concert to the Las Vegas community by performing Barber's beautifully moving Adagio for Strings, Beethoven's Coriolan Overture, Mozart's Clarinet Concerto featuring the Philharmonic's principal clarinet, Cory Tiffin and Beethoven's powerful 5th symphony.

Listen to the performance on Classical 89.7 on Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m.

Programme

BARBER Adagio for Strings

BEETHOVEN Coriolan Overture

MOZART Clarinet Concerto (Cory Tiffin, clarinet)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

