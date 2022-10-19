Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nerd Halen Tribute, Mashup Of Van Halen Music and Staunch Nerds, Comes to M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino in January

The performance is on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Oct. 19, 2022  
Nerd Halen Tribute, Mashup Of Van Halen Music and Staunch Nerds, Comes to M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino in January

The first concert for 2023 explodes with raucous rock, topped with hilarious antics of Nerd Halen mashing the music of Van Halen while transporting the audience into a 1980s B-movie. This tribute band, positively unlike any other, will combine comedy and Rock' n' Roll when they take the M Pavilion stage at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Tickets for Nerd Halen Tribute, starting at $20 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Nerd Halen plays the music of Van Halen, a legendary band known for in-your-face sex appeal and guitar wizardry. Still, this super tribute group never takes themselves seriously, providing many laugh-out-loud moments throughout the show. Their profound commitment to doing the utmost justice to the original recordings can be heard above the laughter.

Actor and comedian Hal Sparks has delighted audiences by appearing in Lab Rats, Talk Soup, Dude, Where's My Car, Queer As Folk, and many more. Sparks is the ultimate frontman with a voice that genuinely resembles David Lee Roth, adding his quick wit and boundless energy.

Well-known Van Halen aficionado Caleb Rapoport is the only tribute band guitar player to have an artist's relationship with Edward Van Halen's equipment brand EVH GEAR. The GIT-schooled guitarist was one of the creators of the rock show mixing the high-energy music of Van Halen with nerdy, intellectual comedy.

Victor Broden, a bass player and musical director, features a resume working with over 40 major-label recording artists, including The 27 Show, Dokken, LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town, and Richard Marx. He can handle the signature Van Halen high harmonies with a smile and a laugh.

Jeff Page, a Los Angeles Van Halen tribute band scene veteran, honors the band by playing the almost impossible Alex Van Halen drum parts.

Whether a David Lee Roth enthusiast, team Sammy Hagar or loving the short stint of Gary Cherone, Nerd Halen will bring Van Halen fans together with amazing rock riffs and sidesplitting frolics.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on January 21, 2023, and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Nerd Halen starting at $20, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.



