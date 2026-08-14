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Melody Sweets to Return to Myron's at The Smith Center for Halloween

Burlesque performers and ABSINTHE will join the Las Vegas entertainer for the one-night show.

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Melody Sweets to Return to Myron's at The Smith Center for Halloween

This Halloween, Las Vegas entertainer Melody Sweets will reeturn to Myron's at The Smith Center for Halloween, an evening of music, burlesque, comedy and theatrical spectacle haunting the stage for one night only on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 8pm.  Tickets are on sale now!

And this isn't your grandmother's Halloween party. Known for her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit and deliciously dark sense of humor, Melody Sweets is throwing the ultimate Halloween séance, with a killer band, glamorous ghoulfriends, legendary characters and enough burlesque to make the dead blush.

Sweets will lead audiences on a thrilling musical journey featuring everything from the dark theatricality of Alice Cooper and Screamin' Jay Hawkins to the sultry glamour of Eartha Kitt and Nancy Sinatra. The spellbinding evening will also feature a collection of Melody's own hauntingly alluring original songs, creating a deliciously twisted cocktail of rock, jazz, cabaret and Halloween mayhem.

Backing Sweets will be an all-star band of musical monsters featuring Robert John Kley on stand-up bass, Sergio Adame on trumpet, Andrew Weir on guitar, Andrew "The Fury" Friedlander on saxophone, Marshawn Fondren on drums and Michael Spadoni on piano.

Of course, no Melody Sweets Halloween party would be complete without a little burlesque and a few wickedly wonderful witches. Joining her onstage will be her glamorous ghoulfriends, Buttercup, Maude Zoleum and Cervena Fox, whose seductive burlesque performances promise to bring plenty of sparkle, skin and supernatural sass to the celebration.

Adding even more tricks to the treats, special guests The Ghost of Gazillionaire and Penny Pibbets (ABSINTHE) will make appearances throughout the evening, delivering unexpected surprises, outrageous comedy and plenty of Halloween hijinks.

From spine-tingling musical numbers and sultry burlesque to outrageous comedy, dazzling costumes and plenty of theatrical tricks and treats, Sweets will transform Myron's into a wickedly glamorous playground where the spirits are high, the heels are higher and anything can happen after dark.

Whether audiences arrive dressed as a witch, a vampire, a movie star, or simply their most fabulous selves, Melody Sweets' Halloween is the place to be when the sun goes down and the ghosts come out to play.Melody Sweets to Return to Myron's at The Smith Center for Halloween Image

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