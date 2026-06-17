Hunter Hayes to Perform Solo-Acoustic Sets at Myron's at The Smith Center

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Five-time Grammy-nominated and Platinum-selling multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes will perform a pair of special solo-acoustic sets, September 17 and 18, 2026, inside Myron's at The Smith Center.

Hayes embodies of a musician who embraces evolution and redefines boundaries. Bursting onto the scene with his Platinum-certified debut album in 2011, Hayes has charted a unique course already in his career.

The Louisiana native has amassed more than 3 billion global on-demand streams since his debut, with seven singles achieving Gold and 10-times-Platinum certifications. His electrifying onstage performances have stolen the hearts of fans and earned him spots on tours with superstars like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, resulting in his own sold-out headlining shows across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

Hayes' recent release, Evergreen, is a 10-track genre-blending project that completes a trilogy beginning with 2019's Wild Blue and 2023's Red Sky, tracing a journey from optimism through conflict to resolution. The project has received worldwide recognition, alongside television performances of “Too Late” on the Live With Kelly and Mark and the title track “Evergreen” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

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