DEAR SANTA... to Return with Melody Sweets at The Smith Center

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After becoming one of last holiday season's hottest tickets by selling out months in advance, Las Vegas sensation Melody Sweets will return to The Smith Center with an all-new edition of “Dear Santa…,” her glamorous, cheeky, and unforgettable holiday spectacular. The performance is on Friday, December 19.

Due to overwhelming demand following last year's sold-out engagement, this year's production expands to two performances on Friday, December 19 at Myron's—making the celebration even more festive as the performances also fall on Sweets' birthday.

Equal parts holiday concert, vintage Vegas revue, and sparkling Christmas party, “Dear Santa…” delivers lush big-band arrangements, powerhouse vocals, dazzling burlesque, laugh-out-loud comedy, and Sweets' signature irreverent charm. This year's production features all-new musical numbers, fresh surprises, special guest appearances, and a handful of audience favorites that helped make last year's debut an instant holiday tradition.

Whether audiences have been naughty, nice, or somewhere delightfully in between, “Dear Santa…” offers a sophisticated adults-only celebration filled with glamour, laughter, and just the right amount of holiday mischief.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to return to Myron's for the holidays! It's becoming a tradition I truly cherish," says Melody Sweets. "The fact that both performances fall on my birthday makes this year's celebration even more magical. There's no better gift than spending the holidays surrounded by incredible audiences, great music, and a little festive cheer."

Audiences can expect eye-popping burlesque, soaring vocals, surprise guest performers, and inventive takes on holiday favorites, along with Melody's deliciously cheeky original Christmas single, "Santa Maybe," proving that the season can be both merry and a little mischievous.

Best known as the creator and original Green Fairy in Spiegelworld's internationally acclaimed ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace, Melody Sweets has become one of Las Vegas' most distinctive performers. Her extraordinary vocal talent, magnetic stage presence, and fearless blend of cabaret, comedy, burlesque, and live music have earned her acclaim from audiences around the world. Throughout her career, she has performed with and for legendary artists including Sting, Jeff Goldblum, and the late Jerry Lewis.

Blending the timeless glamour of classic Las Vegas with a fresh contemporary edge, “Dear Santa…” has quickly established itself as one of the city's must-see seasonal productions—a holiday escape that's festive, fabulous, and unlike anything else on the Las Vegas entertainment calendar.

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