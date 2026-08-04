Feature: CRUSH PAD WINE BAR HOSTS ‘THE JOY OF WINE & MUSIC’ BENEFITING LAS VEGAS MEN’S CHORUS

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On Saturday, August 8, at 7 p.m., Crush Pad Wine Bar in Las Vegas will host The Joy of Wine & Music, a Grand Tasting Fundraiser supporting the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, designed to create memorable experiences for wine lovers, music enthusiasts, and supporters of the arts.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the special evening will transform Crush Pad into a celebration of wine, music, and connection, offering guests the opportunity to explore an impressive selection of wines and enjoy a live performance by the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus.

For those who have attended Crush Pad’s Grand Tastings in the past, the event promises the same sense of discovery and conviviality that has made the annual gathering a standout. For newcomers, it offers an opportunity to experience the event while supporting an important local arts organization.

Guests can move throughout the space with a wine glass in hand, sampling more than 35 wines from around the world. More than 10 sommeliers will be on hand to pour selections, share their expertise, and introduce guests to wines they may not have encountered before.

Adding to the evening will be a lavish charcuterie spread, creating the perfect accompaniment to the wines. The event will also feature a thoughtfully curated non-alcoholic pairing experience, offering guests who choose not to drink an equally considered way to participate in the tasting.

At 7:30 p.m., the evening will shift from wine to song when the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus takes the stage for a live performance featuring four high-energy numbers. The performance is designed to capture the spirit of the Chorus while bringing guests together through the shared experience of live music.

Founded in 1993 by a small group of men who wanted to sing, the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus has grown into an organization that provides far more than music. Over the past three decades, Las Vegas Men’s Chorus has developed into a community built around inclusion, diversity, equity, social justice, and creating safe spaces through live performance.

Today, the organization has more than 100 active members and reaches thousands of audience members each year through its fully produced Mainstage Concerts and free Community Concert Series. Those community performances extend the Chorus’ reach throughout the Las Vegas Valley, bringing music to audiences who might not otherwise have access to live choral performances. For more info, visit lvmenschorus.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Proceeds from The Joy of Wine & Music will directly fund Las Vegas Men’s Chorus's 2026–27 community and outreach performances, including free concerts at libraries, community centers, and Pride celebrations throughout the valley, helping the organization expand its impact.

The evening will offer additional opportunities for guests to support Las Vegas Men’s Chorus. The Blind Bottle Selection allows attendees to select a wrapped bottle for $20, unwrap the mystery wine, and hear its story from a sommelier. Five dollars from every Blind Bottle purchase will benefit the Chorus.

Guests who discover a new favorite during the tasting can also purchase bottles to take home, with $5 from every bottle sold benefiting Las Vegas Men’s Chorus.

For those seeking a unique experience, VIP admission begins at 6 p.m., offering exclusive access to luxury wines and making the evening feel special and appreciated. Only 25 VIP spots are available, emphasizing its exclusivity.

General admission begins at 7 p.m. and is $150. With only 100 seats available for the event, this annual fundraiser is intentionally intimate, creating an atmosphere where guests can connect with sommeliers, fellow wine enthusiasts, performers, and community members.

At its core, The Joy of Wine & Music is about uniting people through shared moments-every glass, song, and conversation helps strengthen the community and support the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus' mission.

The Joy of Wine & Music takes place at Crush Pad Wine Bar, 7865 W. Sahara Ave. VIP admission is at 6 p.m., with general admission at 7 p.m. The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus performs at 7:30 p.m. For more info, visit crushpadwinebar.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Come for the wine. Stay for the music and leave knowing that this evening helped make a difference in the Las Vegas arts community.

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