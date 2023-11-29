Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil to Celebrate 30 Years in Las Vegas with Anniversary Celebration at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Special performance and VIP reception mark the milestone anniversary.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 4 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates

MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil to Celebrate 30 Years in Las Vegas with Anniversary Celebration at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Mystère by Cirque du Soleil celebrated 30 years of awe-inspiring performances at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino with a special anniversary performance in front of an audience filled with VIPs and longtime fans on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Since premiering in 1993, more than 17 million guests have experienced the longest running Cirque du Soleil production, Mystère, which set the stage for The Entertainment Group's overwhelming and unparalleled success in Las Vegas.

To commemorate 30 iconic years, cast members delighted hotel guests and fans with a surprise performance in front of Siren's Cove at Treasure Island. Following the specially curated performance, the festivities continued with a VIP reception where guests mingled over cocktails and light bites before heading to the Mystère Theatre to take their seats. Ahead of the night's 7 p.m. performance, the groundbreaking production was presented with a key to The Strip by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom before the Mystère cast took the stage to astound the sold-out audience with its high-energy acrobatics and evocative choreography, which received an enthusiastic standing ovation.

“30 years of Mystère is unprecedented and would never be possible without the incredibly talented cast and crew who inspire audiences night after night,” said Eric Grilly, President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “It's amazing to see how the show has transcended three decades, remaining as popular as it was when it first opened in 1993.”

The 30th anniversary celebration of Mystère brings to a close a year full of major milestones for Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas. The world-renowned entertainment group also celebrated significant anniversaries for two other Las Vegas resident productions: Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino marked 10 years in June and  “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino celebrated 25 years of aquatic brilliance in October.

Mystère performs Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Zouk Nightclub Unleashes An Unforgettable December Artist Lineup To Close Out 2023 Photo
Zouk Nightclub Unleashes An Unforgettable December Artist Lineup To Close Out 2023

Zouk Nightclub presents an unforgettable December artist lineup to close out 2023 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Experience heart-pounding beats and iconic performances from Zouk's resident artists, including The Kid LAROI, RL Grime, ODESZA, Zedd, and Kaskade. Elevate your nightlife experience at Zouk Nightclub.

2
Feature: AWAKENING (REIMAGINED) Scores Tale of Light vs. Dark at Wynn Las Vegas Photo
Feature: AWAKENING (REIMAGINED) Scores Tale of Light vs. Dark at Wynn Las Vegas

Even during the holiday season, the tale of light versus darkness captivates audiences' imaginations. Legendary producer Bernie Yuman, director and producer Baz Halpin, and producer and puppet master Michael Curry have brought the compelling production to the stage of Las Vegas. Awakening (Reimagine), narrated by two-time Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, returns to the Wynn Las Vegas.

3
Celebrate Cyber Monday at The Composers Room with Special Ticket Offer Photo
Celebrate Cyber Monday at The Composers Room with Special Ticket Offer

Celebrate Cyber Monday at The Composers Room in the Historic Commercial Center District World Village with a special ticket offer. For just $19.63, guests can enjoy a ticket to an upcoming show and a vintage drink.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; INHERIT THE WIND L Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; INHERIT THE WIND Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Chicago (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You