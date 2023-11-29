MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil to Celebrate 30 Years in Las Vegas with Anniversary Celebration at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Mystère by Cirque du Soleil celebrated 30 years of awe-inspiring performances at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino with a special anniversary performance in front of an audience filled with VIPs and longtime fans on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Since premiering in 1993, more than 17 million guests have experienced the longest running Cirque du Soleil production, Mystère, which set the stage for The Entertainment Group's overwhelming and unparalleled success in Las Vegas.

To commemorate 30 iconic years, cast members delighted hotel guests and fans with a surprise performance in front of Siren's Cove at Treasure Island. Following the specially curated performance, the festivities continued with a VIP reception where guests mingled over cocktails and light bites before heading to the Mystère Theatre to take their seats. Ahead of the night's 7 p.m. performance, the groundbreaking production was presented with a key to The Strip by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom before the Mystère cast took the stage to astound the sold-out audience with its high-energy acrobatics and evocative choreography, which received an enthusiastic standing ovation.

“30 years of Mystère is unprecedented and would never be possible without the incredibly talented cast and crew who inspire audiences night after night,” said Eric Grilly, President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “It's amazing to see how the show has transcended three decades, remaining as popular as it was when it first opened in 1993.”

The 30th anniversary celebration of Mystère brings to a close a year full of major milestones for Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas. The world-renowned entertainment group also celebrated significant anniversaries for two other Las Vegas resident productions: Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino marked 10 years in June and “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino celebrated 25 years of aquatic brilliance in October.

Mystère performs Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.