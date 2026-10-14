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MICHAEL JACKSON ONE to Celebrate Thrillerween With Costume Events in Las Vegas

The Cirque du Soleil production at Mandalay Bay will offer guests commemorative Thriller-themed items and special perks during the first-time week-long event.

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MICHAEL JACKSON ONE to Celebrate Thrillerween With Costume Events in Las Vegas

Michael Jackson ONE is inviting fans to come in their best and most fun Halloween costumes to a first time, weeklong celebration of Thrillerween Oct. 24 – 31 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay. Michael’s fans are some of the most enthusiastic in the world, so it’s destined to be a wildly imaginative week with special treats for all.

Guests attending the show that USA Today named “the #1 show in Las Vegas,” will be gifted with a Thriller-themed collectible and have the opportunity for a themed photo with members of the cast. Guests in costume receive a special perk discount at the Michael Jackson ONE Boutique. VIP guests will also receive an exclusive item only available during Thrillerween week.

"Halloween and Michael Jackson are forever connected through the enduring cultural impact of Thriller," said Alana Clapp, General Manager. "Thrillerween gives fans another reason to visit Michael Jackson ONE during one of the most exciting weeks of the year, while celebrating the artistry, imagination and music that continue to inspire audiences around the world."

Guests are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit by attending in costume. To ensure an enjoyable and family-friendly experience for all, costumes must comply with venue guidelines, including restrictions on masks, realistic weapons, excessive body paint, offensive attire and oversized accessories. Michael Jackson ONE reserves the right to refuse entry or ask a guest to modify or remove a costume if it is deemed inappropriate or unsuitable for the venue.

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