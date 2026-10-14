MICHAEL JACKSON ONE to Celebrate Thrillerween With Costume Events in Las Vegas

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Michael Jackson ONE is inviting fans to come in their best and most fun Halloween costumes to a first time, weeklong celebration of Thrillerween Oct. 24 – 31 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay. Michael’s fans are some of the most enthusiastic in the world, so it’s destined to be a wildly imaginative week with special treats for all.

Guests attending the show that USA Today named “the #1 show in Las Vegas,” will be gifted with a Thriller-themed collectible and have the opportunity for a themed photo with members of the cast. Guests in costume receive a special perk discount at the Michael Jackson ONE Boutique. VIP guests will also receive an exclusive item only available during Thrillerween week.

"Halloween and Michael Jackson are forever connected through the enduring cultural impact of Thriller," said Alana Clapp, General Manager. "Thrillerween gives fans another reason to visit Michael Jackson ONE during one of the most exciting weeks of the year, while celebrating the artistry, imagination and music that continue to inspire audiences around the world."

Guests are encouraged to embrace the Halloween spirit by attending in costume. To ensure an enjoyable and family-friendly experience for all, costumes must comply with venue guidelines, including restrictions on masks, realistic weapons, excessive body paint, offensive attire and oversized accessories. Michael Jackson ONE reserves the right to refuse entry or ask a guest to modify or remove a costume if it is deemed inappropriate or unsuitable for the venue.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 05 Hrs 19 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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